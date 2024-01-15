en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Firefighters Battle Significant Garage Fire in Mount Lookout, West Virginia

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:21 pm EST
Firefighters Battle Significant Garage Fire in Mount Lookout, West Virginia

Firefighters faced a significant battle against a raging fire that broke out in a garage on Pecan Street in Mount Lookout, West Virginia this Sunday. The incendiary incident, which saw the garage suffer heavy damage, was successfully contained after approximately three hours of firefighting efforts, despite challenging weather conditions.

Challenging Weather Conditions

The response was led by the Wilderness Fire Department, who faced an uphill task due to the poor weather that prolonged the firefighting efforts. Undeterred, they fought relentlessly, managing to prevent the fire from causing serious damage to the rest of the home.

Collaborative Effort

The Wilderness Fire Department received critical support from the Summersville and Keslers Cross Lanes Fire Departments. This collaborative effort demonstrated the spirit of unity and solidarity amongst emergency services in times of crisis, ensuring the safety of the community.

No Injuries Reported

Despite the intensity of the fire, no injuries were reported. The safety of the residents was prioritized, ensuring a swift evacuation of the premises. The cause of the fire remains unknown and is currently under investigation.

Meanwhile, in Mission Viejo, California, a garage fire was promptly extinguished thanks to a vigilant caretaker and the rapid response of the Orange County Fire Authority. The assisted living home, which housed six residents, was quickly evacuated, resulting in only one minor injury.

These incidents serve as stark reminders of the volatile nature of fire and the importance of quick response times by firefighting services. Both fires are under investigation, emphasizing the ongoing commitment to determining the cause and preventing future incidents.

0
Accidents United States Weather
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
2 mins ago
Serious Vehicle Collision in Sigatoka Leads to Critical Injury & Investigation
A serious vehicle collision on Queens Rd at Malaqere, Sigatoka, has left one person in critical condition at Lautoka Hospital. The accident occurred on Saturday around 1pm when a 17-year-old student at the wheel of the car lost control and collided with an Energy Fiji Limited (EFL) post. The car was carrying four passengers at
Serious Vehicle Collision in Sigatoka Leads to Critical Injury & Investigation
Tragic Road Accident in Castletown, Navan: Young Mother Dies, Two Children Seriously Injured
5 mins ago
Tragic Road Accident in Castletown, Navan: Young Mother Dies, Two Children Seriously Injured
Overpass Sign Collapse Causes Traffic Disruption on Route 111 in New Hampshire
7 mins ago
Overpass Sign Collapse Causes Traffic Disruption on Route 111 in New Hampshire
Routine Patrol Turns into Heroic Intervention as Deputy Foils 7-Eleven Robbery
2 mins ago
Routine Patrol Turns into Heroic Intervention as Deputy Foils 7-Eleven Robbery
Double-Decker Buses Catch Fire in London, Prompting Safety Measures
5 mins ago
Double-Decker Buses Catch Fire in London, Prompting Safety Measures
North Dakota in Focus: Tech Advancement, Growth Expectations, and Unfortunate Incidents
5 mins ago
North Dakota in Focus: Tech Advancement, Growth Expectations, and Unfortunate Incidents
Latest Headlines
World News
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
14 seconds
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Jordan Walker: The Rising Star of St. Louis Cardinals
16 seconds
Jordan Walker: The Rising Star of St. Louis Cardinals
Snowstorm Resuscitates Ski Season at Mt. La Crosse, Wisconsin
27 seconds
Snowstorm Resuscitates Ski Season at Mt. La Crosse, Wisconsin
Louisiana Tech Clinches Victory Over Liberty in High-Stakes Showdown
47 seconds
Louisiana Tech Clinches Victory Over Liberty in High-Stakes Showdown
Justice4Windrush Campaign Demands Accelerated Compensation for Windrush Victims
58 seconds
Justice4Windrush Campaign Demands Accelerated Compensation for Windrush Victims
Protests and Crisis: Tensions Rise in Texas and Washington D.C.
1 min
Protests and Crisis: Tensions Rise in Texas and Washington D.C.
Iowa Caucus: Marshalltown Republicans Voice Preferences and Concerns
1 min
Iowa Caucus: Marshalltown Republicans Voice Preferences and Concerns
Creighton Triumphs Over Providence in Collegiate Basketball Game
1 min
Creighton Triumphs Over Providence in Collegiate Basketball Game
Creighton Triumphs over Providence in Competitive Basketball Match
2 mins
Creighton Triumphs over Providence in Competitive Basketball Match
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
14 seconds
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app