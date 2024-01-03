en English
Accidents

Firefighters Battle Mysterious Underground Fire in Simunjan

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
Firefighters Battle Mysterious Underground Fire in Simunjan

A mystery fire that burns beneath the surface of Simunjan, a small town in Sarawak, Malaysia, has caught the attention of both locals and the world at large. The blaze, which took root in an underground gas pocket, continues to smolder defiantly, resisting all attempts at extinguishment.

A Fire Like No Other

On the night of December 29, the local fire station received a distress call, reporting the unusual subterranean fire, a rare phenomenon. Swiftly responding, firefighters raced to the scene, armed with foam and determination. But their initial attempts to quell the fire proved only momentarily successful. The stubborn flames, fueled by an undisclosed source of gas, rekindled, undeterred by the firefighting efforts.

Geological Works and Their Consequences

Senior Officer II Fairus Jemain of the Simunjan Fire Station, who is overseeing the operation, stated that the fire took hold in an area where geological works had previously been conducted. In light of this, a police report has been lodged, alerting the relevant authorities to the situation. It’s a crucial step in ensuring that appropriate investigations and mitigative measures are initiated.

Warnings to the Community

The fire, while not considered a threat at this time, has sparked concern among the local community. As videos of the fire spread across digital platforms, turning into a viral sensation, Officer Fairus took it upon himself to caution local villagers. He emphasized that those from Kampung Keleka, who typically use the nearby road as a shortcut to Simunjan, should avoid the area as efforts to extinguish the fire continue. The community is urged to exercise caution and steer clear of the site, erring on the side of safety until the situation is fully resolved.

Accidents Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

