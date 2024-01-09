en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Firefighters Battle Challenging Conditions in Carbondale Chimney Fire

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:17 pm EST
Firefighters Battle Challenging Conditions in Carbondale Chimney Fire

In the heart of the night, the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District sprang into action, answering a call of duty that proved to be a challenging test of their skill and resilience. A chimney fire had ignited at a residence on 257 Red Dog Road, and the homeowner had warned of the difficulty in reaching the property due to steep, narrow, and icy terrain.

Initial Response and Reignition

The firefighters were dispatched on Sunday evening and found the incipient blaze in the chimney chase and the exterior wall of the house. They worked tirelessly, navigating the complex terrain and managing to extinguish the fire. The initial operation concluded at around 12:38 a.m., with the firefighters believing they had successfully contained the threat.

However, the fire was not done. Unbeknownst to the crew, it was smoldering within the wall’s void space, a silent threat that reignited. The fire department was called back to the scene early the next morning, only to discover that the fire had returned with a vengeance. It had spread to the chimney, exterior wall, and even reached the attic.

Overcoming Difficult Circumstances

The challenges had multiplied overnight. Fresh snowfall had worsened the already difficult access, and the fire’s source had become more complex to locate. But, the firefighters were undeterred. They made their way back to the property, demonstrating their commitment to the safety of the community.

Despite the adversities, they managed to extinguish the flames once again, and spent the day overhauling the damaged structure, ensuring no hidden pockets of fire were left to cause further destruction.

Investigation and Support

The cause of the fire continues to be under investigation. As of now, no financial estimate of the loss has been provided. However, in a fortunate turn of events, no injuries were reported among the firefighters or bystanders.

The Carbondale Fire team was not alone in their endeavors. They deployed four fire apparatus to the scene, receiving support from Roaring Fork Fire Rescue, Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, and Pitkin County Road and Bridge. The affected residents, meanwhile, are being aided by the American Red Cross, ensuring they are not left alone in the wake of this incident.

0
Accidents Fire United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
3 mins ago
Power Outage in Sunnyside Affects Over a Thousand Customers and Schools
Over one thousand residents and various schools in Sunnyside, Washington, found themselves grappling with a power outage, according to Pacific Power. The company is currently probing into the cause of the outage and estimates power restoration by 8:30 p.m. Widespread Disruptions Several schools within the Sunnyside School District, including Chief Kamiakin, Pioneer, Harrison, and Sunnyside
Power Outage in Sunnyside Affects Over a Thousand Customers and Schools
Pokemon Go Players Turn Real-Life Heroes, Rescuing Children From Icy Waters
25 mins ago
Pokemon Go Players Turn Real-Life Heroes, Rescuing Children From Icy Waters
Rise in Pedestrian Accidents in Erie County: A Wake-Up Call
25 mins ago
Rise in Pedestrian Accidents in Erie County: A Wake-Up Call
Explosion at Downtown Texas Hotel: 11 Injured, One Missing
6 mins ago
Explosion at Downtown Texas Hotel: 11 Injured, One Missing
Partygoer's Viral Urn Entrapment Marks Unexpected New Year's Eve Highlight
21 mins ago
Partygoer's Viral Urn Entrapment Marks Unexpected New Year's Eve Highlight
5-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Shoots Himself: Godfather Charged, Mother Faces Pending Charges
25 mins ago
5-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Shoots Himself: Godfather Charged, Mother Faces Pending Charges
Latest Headlines
World News
NFL Teams Pursue New Leadership: Commanders Seek Head Coach, Other Teams Make Personnel Changes
38 seconds
NFL Teams Pursue New Leadership: Commanders Seek Head Coach, Other Teams Make Personnel Changes
Killeen City Council Debates Removal of Public Comments Section
55 seconds
Killeen City Council Debates Removal of Public Comments Section
Tennessee House Lays Groundwork for Upcoming Session, Democrats' Amendments Rejected
2 mins
Tennessee House Lays Groundwork for Upcoming Session, Democrats' Amendments Rejected
Washington Commanders' Pursuit of New Leadership Sparks Interest Across NFL
2 mins
Washington Commanders' Pursuit of New Leadership Sparks Interest Across NFL
Anaheim Ducks Trade Jamie Drysdale in Strategic Roster Move
2 mins
Anaheim Ducks Trade Jamie Drysdale in Strategic Roster Move
Golfer Yoon Ina's Suspension Reduced, Set for 2024 Return
3 mins
Golfer Yoon Ina's Suspension Reduced, Set for 2024 Return
Speech-Language Pathology: Expanding Horizons Beyond Non-Verbal Support
6 mins
Speech-Language Pathology: Expanding Horizons Beyond Non-Verbal Support
Franz Beckenbauer: A Dual World Cup Winner's Impact and Controversy
8 mins
Franz Beckenbauer: A Dual World Cup Winner's Impact and Controversy
IPUSA Rings Alarm on South African Police 10111 Call Centers' Inefficiencies
11 mins
IPUSA Rings Alarm on South African Police 10111 Call Centers' Inefficiencies
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app