Firefighters Battle Challenging Conditions in Carbondale Chimney Fire

In the heart of the night, the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District sprang into action, answering a call of duty that proved to be a challenging test of their skill and resilience. A chimney fire had ignited at a residence on 257 Red Dog Road, and the homeowner had warned of the difficulty in reaching the property due to steep, narrow, and icy terrain.

Initial Response and Reignition

The firefighters were dispatched on Sunday evening and found the incipient blaze in the chimney chase and the exterior wall of the house. They worked tirelessly, navigating the complex terrain and managing to extinguish the fire. The initial operation concluded at around 12:38 a.m., with the firefighters believing they had successfully contained the threat.

However, the fire was not done. Unbeknownst to the crew, it was smoldering within the wall’s void space, a silent threat that reignited. The fire department was called back to the scene early the next morning, only to discover that the fire had returned with a vengeance. It had spread to the chimney, exterior wall, and even reached the attic.

Overcoming Difficult Circumstances

The challenges had multiplied overnight. Fresh snowfall had worsened the already difficult access, and the fire’s source had become more complex to locate. But, the firefighters were undeterred. They made their way back to the property, demonstrating their commitment to the safety of the community.

Despite the adversities, they managed to extinguish the flames once again, and spent the day overhauling the damaged structure, ensuring no hidden pockets of fire were left to cause further destruction.

Investigation and Support

The cause of the fire continues to be under investigation. As of now, no financial estimate of the loss has been provided. However, in a fortunate turn of events, no injuries were reported among the firefighters or bystanders.

The Carbondale Fire team was not alone in their endeavors. They deployed four fire apparatus to the scene, receiving support from Roaring Fork Fire Rescue, Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, and Pitkin County Road and Bridge. The affected residents, meanwhile, are being aided by the American Red Cross, ensuring they are not left alone in the wake of this incident.