Firefighters Battle Barn Blaze, Rescue Horses at Putnam County Equestrian Center

In the quiet serenity of Putnam County, the evening calm at High Point Equestrian Center was disrupted on Wednesday, January 10, when flames engulfed the hay storage area of the barn. The fire, which broke out around 8:20 p.m. at the equestrian center located at 572 East Branch Rd. in Patterson, set the stage for a challenging firefighting operation. The barn, home to a dozen horses, soon became a battle zone against an unrelenting enemy.

Firefighters Wrestle with Stacked Hay

Upon receiving the emergency call, the Putnam Lake Fire Department arrived on scene, tackling an inferno fueled by stacks of hay. Despite managing to control a significant part of the fire, the firefighters encountered a formidable challenge in the form of heavily stacked hay, which obstructed their efforts to extinguish the fire completely. Undeterred, they embarked on the laborious task of removing hay to quell the persistent embers.

Rescue Operation in Full Swing

As the conflagration raged, approximately 12 horses found themselves trapped in the barn. In a remarkable display of coordination and courage, the horses were rescued and relocated safely with the assistance of Putnam County sheriff deputies. A disaster was averted, and the barn’s equine residents were led to safety, away from the blaze.

Mutual Aid Amplifies Response Efforts

Firefighting units from Patterson and New Fairfield also rushed to the scene, contributing to the response efforts. Meanwhile, the Carmel and Brewster Fire Departments assumed responsibility for covering the Putnam Lake Fire Department’s regular response area. This display of mutual aid brought additional resources to the incident, ensuring a robust and well-coordinated firefighting operation.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and no information regarding injuries has been made available. As the investigation continues, the High Point Equestrian Center commences its recovery, grateful for the safety of its equine residents and the tireless efforts of the firefighters.