Fire Wreaks Havoc on Shoe Factory in Hithadhoo, Addu City

Fire swallowed up a shoe factory in Hithadhoo, Addu City, on December 28, 2023, causing a staggering estimated loss of MVR 6 million. The fire, which took less than an hour to control, transformed the once-thriving factory into a charred skeleton of its former self. The factory, which had been in operation since 2016, was recently converted into a warehouse.

Unstoppable Blaze

The fire broke out in the afternoon and rapidly consumed the factory, leaving nothing but ruins in its wake. According to the factory owner, Mohamed Shareef, the fire destroyed all the machinery and equipment, rendering the building unusable. The intensity of the fire and the speed at which it spread quickly turned a productive day into a day of disaster.

Swift Response

The Maldives National Defense Force (MNDF) reported that they were able to extinguish the fire within less than an hour. The prompt response of the MNDF helped prevent the fire from spreading to other buildings, minimizing the damage to the surrounding area. This swift action resulted in only minor damages to nearby buildings, saving the neighborhood from a potentially more disastrous situation.

Aftermath and Impact

While the fire significantly damaged the shoe factory, the silver lining is there were no reported injuries. The fire’s impact is undoubtedly a significant blow to the local economy, but the community’s resilience is evident as they rally to support the factory and its workers. As investigations into the cause of the fire continue, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of fire safety.