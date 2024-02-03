Fire Sweeps Through Iriga City Public Market: City Plans Recovery

A devastating fire swept through the public market in Iriga City, Camarines Sur, in the dark, early hours of February 2, 2024, resulting in the destruction of 109 business stalls and three residential houses. As the flames licked the city's commercial heart, the affected businesses primarily in the wet and dry goods sections, which dealt in items such as fish, meat, and vegetables, bore the brunt of the damage.

Fire Erupts, Engulfs Market

The fire alarm rang out at around 1 a.m., escalating rapidly to a fourth alarm. The blaze, fuelled by stacks of fresh produce and dry goods, was a relentless force, consuming not only the business stalls but also three residential houses in its path. Despite the severity of the incident, it was brought under control by 2:47 a.m., thanks to the swift action of the local firefighting units. The absence of casualties amid such a large-scale disaster stands as a testament to the efficiency of the response teams.

Investigation and Aftermath

In the aftermath of the fire, the city's Fire Marshall, Chief Inspector Junjen Novela, took to the podium at a press conference on February 3, 2024, to update the public on the ongoing investigation. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, with initial suspicion pointing towards malfunctioning electrical wirings. The extent of property damage is also under assessment, with preliminary estimates pegging the losses at around P32 million.

City Responds with Aid and Plans for Relocation

As the smoke cleared and the extent of the catastrophe became apparent, the city's administration swung into action. Iriga City Administrator Lawyer Ramon Maharlika Oaferina II announced that Mayor Rex Oliva had directed the city's social welfare and development office to provide immediate assistance to the affected stall owners and families. This aid included both food and non-food items, and plans for financial assistance were being expedited. Additionally, the city government is mulling over the relocation of the affected businesses to ensure their future safety, marking a step towards recovery and resilience in the face of adversity.