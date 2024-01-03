Fire Ravages Thompson Auto Care, Community Rallies to Support Owner and Fire Chief John Sharpe

A fierce fire erupted at Thompson Auto Care, a beloved business in Thompson, CT, causing widespread damage and sending waves of shock through the local community. The incident occurred over the weekend when a car caught fire while an employee was working on it. The employee managed to escape unscathed, but the fire rapidly gained momentum, making it a daunting task for the firefighters to control.

Chief and Owner Responds to His Own Business’s Emergency

The owner of the auto shop, John Sharpe, who also serves as the chief of the Community Fire Company, received a distress call from his employee and rushed to the scene. Sharpe, a veteran firefighter with nearly 40 years of service, led his team of volunteer firefighters in battling the blaze. However, the intensity of the fire made it challenging to subdue, and it took hours of relentless effort to finally extinguish it.

Community Rallies Behind the Man Who’s Always Been There for Them

In the aftermath of the fire, Sharpe has been salvaging what he can from the charred remains of the building. Known for his generosity and his consistent willingness to help others without expecting anything in return, Sharpe has seen his community rally around him. A GoFundMe campaign, organized by Lieutenant Anthony Fitzherbert and other volunteers, has raised close to $6,000 in just three days to assist Sharpe during this challenging time.

The Future of Thompson Auto Care

As the dust settles, Sharpe is now in discussions with his insurance company to determine if the nearly 100-year-old building can be salvaged. Despite the daunting task ahead, the undying spirit of this community hero and the unwavering support of his community indicate that Thompson Auto Care will rise from the ashes stronger than ever.