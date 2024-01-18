Fire Outbreak in East Port-of-Spain: Two Fire Officers Injured

In the silent pre-dawn hours of Thursday, the tranquility of Observatory Street in East Port-of-Spain was shattered by an unexpected inferno. A hitherto abandoned wooden shed was the first to fall victim to the merciless flames, which rapidly spread their fiery tendrils to another deserted structure in the vicinity, before finally setting a nearby two-story building ablaze.

Swift Response from Firefighters

Following the alarm, fire officers from the Wrightson Road and Belmont Fire Stations were swiftly on the scene. Their mission was twofold: to contain the fire and prevent further damage to neighboring structures, and to ensure the safety of any potential occupants.

Unexpected Mishap Claims Injuries

Despite their best efforts, the operation was not without its casualties. In a stroke of cruel irony, the saviors of the day themselves fell prey to an unforeseen mishap. Due to a mechanical failure involving a fire tender's lift, two of the brave fire officers sustained injuries. One officer was dealt a blow to the chest, while his colleague suffered a leg injury as the mechanical ladder they were perched on gave way.

As the sun rose over the smoky ruins, the damaged fire tender was successfully removed by diligent engineers around 6 am. Though the fire had been vanquished, its bitter aftertaste remained in the form of two injured officers, now patients, and a community left reeling from the unexpected calamity.