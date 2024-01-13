en English
Accidents

Fire on Grande Costa D’Avorio Cargo Ship: Investigations Underway

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:08 pm EST
Fire on Grande Costa D'Avorio Cargo Ship: Investigations Underway

On a fateful day in July 2023, the Grande Costa D’Avorio cargo ship, anchored at Port Newark, became the site of a disastrous fire, tragically claiming the lives of Newark Fire Captains Augusto “Augie” Acabou and Wayne Brooks Jr. The fire, sparked by a Jeep Wrangler employed to maneuver vehicles onboard, quickly spiraled out of control. Despite swift firefighting efforts, an array of challenges, including thick smoke, extreme heat, and confusion, obstructed the rescue mission.

Controversial Decisions and Chaotic Rescue Operations

As conditions worsened, a contentious decision by a deputy fire chief to cancel initial support from mutual aid came under scrutiny. The search for the missing firefighters turned frantic and chaotic, with rescuers themselves becoming disoriented and in need of help. Following an extended and hazardous rescue operation, both Acabou and Brooks were discovered unresponsive before being pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

National Investigation and Testimonies

The U.S. Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board, among other agencies, have launched investigations into the incident to ascertain what went wrong and to prevent such tragedies in the future. An investigative hearing in New Jersey is currently hearing testimonies from investigators, port workers, and crew members. The chief mate of the ship testified about the crew’s firefighting efforts, including the activation of a carbon dioxide extinguishing system. Meanwhile, plans for lawsuits against Grimaldi and two stevedore companies involved in loading the vessel have been announced.

Seeking Answers and Ensuring Safety

The incident has provoked a widespread demand for answers, promising improvements in safety protocols. The testimony of the ship’s chief officer about the rescue mission and the tragic outcome of the fire has provided key insights into the horrific event. As the families of the firefighters and ship operators mourn their loss, the cause of the fire and the efforts to extinguish it have become central to the ongoing investigation. As the world watches, the tragedy on the Grande Costa D’Avorio continues to unfold, serving as a grim reminder of the inherent risks faced by first responders and the urgent need for stringent safety measures.

Accidents
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

