Fire Incident Leads to Closure of Kinghorne Road in Dundee

A fire erupted on Kinghorne Road in Dundee, leading to its closure and prompting an immediate response from the local authorities. The incident occurred shortly before 9pm on Thursday evening, with the police promptly issuing a warning to residents and the general public to avoid the affected area. The specifics of the fire, as well as any injuries that may have resulted from it, remain undisclosed as of the time of this report.

Fire Incident on Kinghorne Road

Details concerning the fire are still emerging. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed their presence at a ground floor flat on Kinghorne Road, the epicentre of the fire. The police continue to advise people to maintain a safe distance from the area. The nature of the fire, its cause and its implications are yet to be established.

Emergency Response

Four fire appliances were dispatched to the scene, and nearby flats were evacuated as a precaution. As emergency services continue to manage the situation and clear debris, all individuals in the vicinity have been accounted for, according to Police Scotland. The public continues to be urged to steer clear of Kinghorne Road while the operations are ongoing.

Seeking Further Information

Efforts to glean more information about the fire have involved reaching out to Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue services. The nature and extent of damage inflicted by the fire, as well as any potential injuries, are key details that are currently sought. As the authorities work tirelessly to bring the situation under control, the full circumstances surrounding the incident continue to be investigated.