Fire in Manila Residential Area Affects 13 Families, Adds to Rising Number of Incidents in 2023

On the last Sunday of 2023, a significant fire swept through a residential area on Charcoal Street, San Andres Malate, Manila, affecting 13 families and injuring a 57-year-old man. The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) swiftly sprang into action as soon as they were alerted to the incident, managing to bring the fire under control within a span of 24 minutes.

Swift Response to the Blaze

The BFP received the fire report at exactly 3:59 PM, and by 4:05 PM, the situation had escalated to a first alarm. Despite the rapid spread of the fire, the BFP’s quick response led to the fire being brought under control by 4:23 PM and completely extinguished by 4:42 PM. The firefighting team deployed five trucks and an ambulance to the site of the fire, demonstrating their preparedness and effectiveness in handling such emergencies.

Impact and Aftermath of the Fire

With the fire effectively quelled, the aftermath revealed the extent of the damage. Three residential structures were impacted by the fire; one was completely destroyed while the other two suffered partial damage. The fire affected approximately 42 individuals from 13 families, marking a considerable disruption to their lives as we head into the New Year. A 57-year-old man suffered a minor burn on his right arm, though no further details about his condition were provided.

Investigation and Fire Incidents in 2023

The cause of the fire remains unknown, with authorities currently conducting an investigation. This incident adds to the increasing number of fire incidents in 2023, with the BFP reporting a 21.1 percent rise nationwide. The National Capital Region, where this incident occurred, reported the highest number of incidents, predominantly in residential areas. The BFP assured the public of increased fire truck visibility during the holiday season, intending to prevent fire incidents related to firecrackers. However, this incident underscores the importance of fire safety measures and the need for vigilance, particularly in residential areas.