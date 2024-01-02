en English
Accidents

Fire in Cebu City Razes One House, Damages Two Others

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:54 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:57 am EST
An early morning blaze in Sitio Lower Bonbonan, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City left a profound impact on the residents. The fire, which razed one house to the ground and partially damaged two others, was escalated to the first alarm by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Cebu City. The incident, which fortunately did not result in any casualties, unfolded without any inkling of what caused the fire.

Immediate Response to the Crisis

The emergency services, including the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), were quick to arrive at the scene. Their rapid response played a crucial role in containing the fire and preventing it from spreading to other residential areas.

Fire Incidents on the Rise

This incident is one in a series of fire outbreaks that have occurred recently in various cities. Cities like Taguig, Parañaque, Muntinlupa, Las Piñas, Malabon, Manila, and Caloocan have all experienced fires, with some resulting in tragic casualties and significant property damage. Notably, a massive fire broke out near the Island Central mall in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, razing hundreds of houses, affecting around 400 families, and causing an estimated 5 million pesos worth of damage.

Investigation Underway

As the dust settles in Barangay Labangon, arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. Their findings will be crucial in preventing future incidents and ensuring the safety of residents. The incident was reported by ABSCBNNews, a local news outlet, bringing to light the increasing cases of fire incidents and the need for more stringent safety measures.

Accidents Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

