Accidents

Fire Erupts in Saibaba School in Mumbai, Extinguished Within 20 Minutes

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:19 am EST
Fire Erupts in Saibaba School in Mumbai, Extinguished Within 20 Minutes

A fire erupted in the Saibaba School, a five-story establishment situated in Parel area of Mumbai, opposite the Mint Colony Monorail Station. The incident took place around 9:15 am, prompting the immediate response of four fire engines and additional fire brigade vehicles. Despite the intensity of the fire, the brigade managed to extinguish the flames within a swift span of 20 minutes.

Origin and Impact of the Fire

The fire is believed to have originated from a ground floor storeroom, where mattresses were stored. The flames primarily consumed the electric wiring and installations, causing a significant plume of black smoke that could be seen for miles. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as the school was closed due to the holiday.

Speculations Surrounding the Fire’s Cause

The exact cause of the incident remains under investigation. However, local residents reported hearing multiple explosions, suggestive of gas cylinders, within the school building. These accounts have yet to be confirmed by the authorities.

Cooling Operation and Aftermath

After the flames were successfully extinguished, the fire brigade personnel conducted a thorough cooling operation at the scene. The school, an integral part of the local community, now faces a substantial recovery process to repair the damage caused by this unexpected disaster.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

