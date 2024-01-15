Fire Erupts in Saibaba School in Mumbai, Extinguished Within 20 Minutes

A fire erupted in the Saibaba School, a five-story establishment situated in Parel area of Mumbai, opposite the Mint Colony Monorail Station. The incident took place around 9:15 am, prompting the immediate response of four fire engines and additional fire brigade vehicles. Despite the intensity of the fire, the brigade managed to extinguish the flames within a swift span of 20 minutes.

Origin and Impact of the Fire

The fire is believed to have originated from a ground floor storeroom, where mattresses were stored. The flames primarily consumed the electric wiring and installations, causing a significant plume of black smoke that could be seen for miles. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as the school was closed due to the holiday.

Speculations Surrounding the Fire’s Cause

The exact cause of the incident remains under investigation. However, local residents reported hearing multiple explosions, suggestive of gas cylinders, within the school building. These accounts have yet to be confirmed by the authorities.

Cooling Operation and Aftermath

After the flames were successfully extinguished, the fire brigade personnel conducted a thorough cooling operation at the scene. The school, an integral part of the local community, now faces a substantial recovery process to repair the damage caused by this unexpected disaster.