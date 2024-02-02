Fire Engulfs Perfume Factory in Solan District: 41 Rescued, 19 Injured

A perfume factory in the Baddi area of Solan district was engulfed in a massive fire, resulting in a rescue operation that saved 41 individuals, including 19 who sustained injuries in the incident. The event called for the immediate intervention of the NDRF and Fire Department teams, who promptly responded to the emergency, ensuring that all those trapped inside were safely evacuated.

Fire Erupts, Rescue Operation Ensues

The fire, which originated in the industrial area of NR Aroma Company at Jharmajri in Baddi, Nalagarh sub-division, led to a tense situation with flames leaping up to the roof of the factory. A video shared by news agency ANI captured the intensity of the situation, showing a person trapped on the factory's tin roof, surrounded by thick black smoke, desperately seeking an escape route.

Collaborative Effort in Rescue Operations

Rescue operations were no small feat, requiring the collective efforts of multiple agencies. Alongside NDRF and Fire Department, District Administration, Home Guards, and senior officers, including the Deputy Commissioner of Solan, were present at the site. The operation saw 12 fire tenders working tirelessly to quell the raging flames and ensure the safety of those trapped inside. The injured were promptly admitted to various hospitals for treatment.

Investigations and Future Implications

As of yet, the cause of the fire remains undisclosed. An investigation into the incident is expected, which will not only seek to determine the cause of the fire but also assess the current safety measures in place at the factory and scrutinize the potential for similar occurrences in the future. The extent of the damage to the factory and its potential impact on the factory's operations remains to be seen.