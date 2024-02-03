Fire Engulfs Guyana Prison Service's Bachelors' Quarters: Officers Displaced, School Evacuated

A fire of unascertained origin has reduced the Bachelors' Quarters of the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) in Kingston, Georgetown, to ashes, affecting the lives of about 30 prison officers. In a fortuitous turn of events, there were no reports of casualties or injuries as the quarters' occupants managed a timely evacuation.

The GPS has promptly arranged for the displaced officers' temporary accommodations and has put into place measures to safeguard their welfare. Nicklon Elliot, the Director of Prisons, confirmed these developments.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) was alerted about the fire at 09:26hrs. Responding with alacrity, they dispatched several firefighting units to the scene. Despite the challenges with sourcing water, the firefighters managed to contain the fire, preventing further damage. A thorough incident report from the GFS is anticipated in the coming days, shedding light on the cause of the fire.

School Evacuation Amid Smoke Peril

The fire's smoke cast a threatening shadow over the Chase Academy students situated across from the GPS Bachelors' Quarters. The students had to be evacuated promptly. A teacher from the academy recounted the evacuation process, which included the necessity of breaking down fences.

This swift action allowed not only the Chase Academy students but also teachers and students from the neighbouring West Field Primary School to exit safely. The evacuated students found temporary refuge at the Guyana Police Force's Headquarters, where they awaited their parents.