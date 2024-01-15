en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Fire Engulfs Delhi’s Gandhinagar Market: A Test of Resilience

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:58 am EST
Fire Engulfs Delhi’s Gandhinagar Market: A Test of Resilience

The heart of Delhi was set ablaze on January 14, 2024, as a fire erupted in a shop nestled within the busy labyrinth of the Gandhinagar market. Within moments, the flames had devoured the tranquility of the night, casting an eerie glow on the surrounding buildings. The fire department, with its prompt response, dispatched 10-12 fire tenders to the scene, striving to quell the inferno and restore peace.

Unyielding Flames Engulf Gandhinagar Market

The Gandhinagar market, a bustling hub of Delhi, notorious for its narrow lanes and crowded shops, was the unfortunate venue of this fire incident. As the blaze erupted, it quickly spread to the upper floor of the two-story building and nearby shops. The cause of the fire, however, remains undetermined. Firefighters, in their relentless battle against the flames, managed to prevent any casualties, a testament to their quick thinking and unrelenting courage.

Fight against Time and Fire

The fire department’s timely intervention played a pivotal role in the situation. Their swift action and tireless efforts ensured that the fire was doused within hours, preventing further damage. This incident, while undoubtedly harrowing, fortunately occurred after the market had closed for the day, avoiding a potential tragedy.

Reflections on Past Incidents

This incident is reminiscent of a past event where a similar fire had erupted at a factory in Bawana, Delhi. In both instances, the fire department’s quick response ensured that there were no casualties or injuries reported. Social media platforms swiftly picked up the news, with posts showcasing videos of the Gandhinagar market fire incident reaching thousands of users. However, the views and facts presented in these posts do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, which merely relayed the information to the public.

As the embers cool off and the smoke clears, the local authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage. The resilience of the firefighting teams and the strength of the community are the shining beacons of hope amidst this tragedy.

0
Accidents India Safety
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
13 seconds ago
Callide C Power Plant's Return to Full Operation Faces Further Delays
The prolonged saga of the Callide C coal-fired power station’s return to full operations has hit another snag. CS Energy, the state-owned operator of the power plant located in central Queensland, Australia, announced another delay in the reinstatement of two key units. The plant, capable of generating a significant 1540MW of electricity—roughly 30% of Queensland’s
Callide C Power Plant's Return to Full Operation Faces Further Delays
Devastating Fire at Kemo Steel Industries Claims Life and Injures Six
9 mins ago
Devastating Fire at Kemo Steel Industries Claims Life and Injures Six
Alaska Airlines' Airbus A320 Makes Safe Emergency Landing
15 mins ago
Alaska Airlines' Airbus A320 Makes Safe Emergency Landing
Roadside Tragedy: Two Men Killed While Fixing Tyre in Karnataka
9 mins ago
Roadside Tragedy: Two Men Killed While Fixing Tyre in Karnataka
Tragic Highway Accident Claims Six Lives in Sikar
9 mins ago
Tragic Highway Accident Claims Six Lives in Sikar
Young North Carolina Man Tragically Drowns at South Point, Hawaii
9 mins ago
Young North Carolina Man Tragically Drowns at South Point, Hawaii
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Unrest in Guatemala Over Delayed Presidential Inauguration
2 mins
Political Unrest in Guatemala Over Delayed Presidential Inauguration
Prosecutors Request Disciplinary Action against South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung
2 mins
Prosecutors Request Disciplinary Action against South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung
Fantasy Basketball Shift: Emerging Players and New Opportunities
4 mins
Fantasy Basketball Shift: Emerging Players and New Opportunities
CH & FC Secure Victory Over Police SC in Nippon Paint Rugby League
4 mins
CH & FC Secure Victory Over Police SC in Nippon Paint Rugby League
Kenan Yildiz: The Rising Star of Juventus Drawing Interest from Liverpool
4 mins
Kenan Yildiz: The Rising Star of Juventus Drawing Interest from Liverpool
St Helens Star People's Choice Award: A Salute to NHS Heroes
4 mins
St Helens Star People's Choice Award: A Salute to NHS Heroes
US Observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day Amidst Nationwide Closures
5 mins
US Observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day Amidst Nationwide Closures
UK's Universal Credit Reforms: A Blow to Individuals with Disabilities and Mental Health Conditions
5 mins
UK's Universal Credit Reforms: A Blow to Individuals with Disabilities and Mental Health Conditions
Anchorage Mayoral Race: Filing Period Commences Amidst Intense Preparations
5 mins
Anchorage Mayoral Race: Filing Period Commences Amidst Intense Preparations
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app