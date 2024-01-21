On January 21, 2024, flames engulfed Russia's Novatek PJSC fuels production plant in the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, causing a complete halt of all technological operations at the facility. The incident, which Novatek attributed to "external influence", took place in a significant energy-export outlet located near St. Petersburg.

The Ust-Luga plant, renowned for processing gas condensate into various petroleum products for international markets, processed almost 7 million tons of gas condensate in 2022. There were no casualties reported from the blaze.

Claims of Ukrainian Special Operation

Following the fire, Ukrainian media sources, including Suspilne TV and Ukrainska Pravda, cited unnamed sources from the Security Service of Ukraine. These sources claimed that the attack on the Novatek Baltic facility was a special operation conducted by Ukrainian security forces. However, these claims remain uncorroborated, and Novatek has not provided further details regarding the nature of the external influence causing the fire.

Drone Sighting Marks a First

Prior to the fire, reports emerged of a Ukrainian drone targeting the Leningrad region, a significant event given that this marked the first known instance of a drone sighting in the area since the war began almost 23 months ago. This occurrence raises concerns about escalating drone attacks by Ukraine in central Russian regions and along the border between the two nations.

Implications for Russia's Energy Infrastructure

The fire at the Novatek plant threatens to disrupt Russia's energy infrastructure significantly. The Ust-Luga port plays a vital role in Russia's energy exports, and the halt of operations at the plant could have a substantial impact on the supply of petroleum products to international markets. Notably, the Russian Defense Ministry had not reported any attacks in the Leningrad region during the weekend when the fire took place. The incident is currently under investigation.