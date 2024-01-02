en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Fire Devastates Shelly Point Hotel: A Tale of Heroism Amidst Tragedy

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 am EST
Fire Devastates Shelly Point Hotel: A Tale of Heroism Amidst Tragedy

In the early hours of Tuesday, the serene calm of the Shelly Point Hotel was shattered by a fire that ravaged the entire structure. This popular destination, nestled in the heart of St Helena Bay in Western Cape, stood powerless as an inferno, which initiated in one of its kitchens, rapidly consumed it.

Efforts to Contain the Blaze

Upon the outbreak of the fire, local fire departments were immediately alerted and sprung into action. Leading the charge was Fire Chief Basil January, who rallied around 30 firefighters from different municipalities into an organized response team. Despite the magnitude of the blaze, the firefighting operation was carried out meticulously, thwarting any casualties. The Western Cape Government Disaster Management Centre also lent its support, further bolstering the response effort.

Community Support and Role of Helicopters

In the face of adversity, the local communities in St Helena Bay rose to the occasion, providing sustenance to the firefighters who were tirelessly battling the inferno. The role of two helicopters in the firefighting operation was instrumental, as they doused the flames from above, preventing the fire from spreading to the adjacent areas including a golf estate.

The Aftermath

After eight grueling hours of relentless efforts, the fire was finally brought under control and contained within the hotel premises. The aftermath of the fire was a grim sight, with the tranquil Shelly Point Hotel now a vestige of its former glory. However, the successful evacuation of all guests and the absence of any injuries is a testament to the effective emergency response and the heroism of all involved parties.

0
Accidents Disaster South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Filipino Fisherman Survives Eight-Day Ordeal at Sea, Rescued by Chinese Fishermen

By BNN Correspondents

Severe Head-on Collision Unfolds on US Highway 421 in Sampson County

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Fatal Car Crash on U.S. 31 in Homewood: Male Driver Dead, Road Closure in Effect

By Israel Ojoko

Green Line E Branch Service Suspended After Accident Amid Infrastructure Upgrades

By BNN Correspondents

Pedestrian in Critical Condition after Accident in Flint, Michigan ...
@Accidents · 6 mins
Pedestrian in Critical Condition after Accident in Flint, Michigan ...
heart comment 0
Israel’s Road Fatalities Surge in 2023: Pedestrians and Electric Bicycles at High Risk

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel's Road Fatalities Surge in 2023: Pedestrians and Electric Bicycles at High Risk
AFC Fylde Triumphs over Rochdale in National League Match: A Game of Highs and Lows

By Salman Khan

AFC Fylde Triumphs over Rochdale in National League Match: A Game of Highs and Lows
Hit-and-Run Tragedy: Pontiac Man Killed on New Year’s Day

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Hit-and-Run Tragedy: Pontiac Man Killed on New Year's Day
Crash on Knowsley Expressway Causes Traffic Disruptions and Delays

By BNN Correspondents

Crash on Knowsley Expressway Causes Traffic Disruptions and Delays
Latest Headlines
World News
Luke Littler: A Remarkable Rise Amidst Ally Pally's Wasp Curse
16 seconds
Luke Littler: A Remarkable Rise Amidst Ally Pally's Wasp Curse
Remarkable Coincidence Marks New York City's First Birth of 2024
48 seconds
Remarkable Coincidence Marks New York City's First Birth of 2024
Georgia Lawmakers Debate Inclusion of Antisemitism in Hate Crimes Law
50 seconds
Georgia Lawmakers Debate Inclusion of Antisemitism in Hate Crimes Law
'Dummy' election a fraud against entire nation: Rizvi
58 seconds
'Dummy' election a fraud against entire nation: Rizvi
Colorado Springs Reflects Global Divide: Dueling Rallies Advocate for Peace in Gaza Conflict
1 min
Colorado Springs Reflects Global Divide: Dueling Rallies Advocate for Peace in Gaza Conflict
Lauren Boebert Switches Districts, Blames Hollywood Influence
1 min
Lauren Boebert Switches Districts, Blames Hollywood Influence
UK Government's £842 Million Household Support Fund Aids Low-Income Households
1 min
UK Government's £842 Million Household Support Fund Aids Low-Income Households
DailyMail.com Unveils Wellness Channel: A New Destination for Health and Beauty Trends
1 min
DailyMail.com Unveils Wellness Channel: A New Destination for Health and Beauty Trends
Guaranteed Livable Income Bill Under Consideration in Canada: A Beacon of Hope or a Path to Stagnation?
1 min
Guaranteed Livable Income Bill Under Consideration in Canada: A Beacon of Hope or a Path to Stagnation?
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
6 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app