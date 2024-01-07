Fire Consumes Home of Former PNC Chairman’s Widow in East Bank Demerara

A blaze tore through a two-storey concrete house at 16 New Providence, East Bank Demerara, yesterday afternoon, marking the fifth house fire on the coastland this year. The property, owned by Florence Ramsaroop, widow of the late Bishwaishwar ‘Cammie’ Ramsaroop – a former Guyana High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago and one-time Chairman of People’s National Congress (PNC) – was reduced to charred remains. The cause of the fire remains undisclosed.

Firefighters Battle Windy Conditions

The local fire service was alerted promptly and arrived on the scene to quench the raging fire. They battled not only the flames but also the windy conditions, which threatened to exacerbate the situation. Despite the challenging circumstances, the firefighters managed to douse most of the fire, but thick black smoke continued to billow above the area, providing a stark reminder of the incident.

Occupant Unharmed, Neighbouring Buildings Spared

At the time of the fire, the house was occupied by Seth Persaud, Florence Ramsaroop’s grandson. Fortunately, he was at work during the incident and thus escaped any harm. The fire did not spread to neighbouring buildings, ensuring no additional damage or injuries. This fortunate outcome is a silver lining in an otherwise tragic event, demonstrating the effectiveness of the fire service and the importance of timely response.

Concerning Trend of Fires in the Area

This incident marks the fifth house fire on the coastland this year, signaling a worrying trend in the area. As the investigation into the cause of the fire continues, authorities will need to address this trend to ensure the safety of local residents and prevent further devastation.