en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Fire Consumes Home of Former PNC Chairman’s Widow in East Bank Demerara

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:18 am EST
Fire Consumes Home of Former PNC Chairman’s Widow in East Bank Demerara

A blaze tore through a two-storey concrete house at 16 New Providence, East Bank Demerara, yesterday afternoon, marking the fifth house fire on the coastland this year. The property, owned by Florence Ramsaroop, widow of the late Bishwaishwar ‘Cammie’ Ramsaroop – a former Guyana High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago and one-time Chairman of People’s National Congress (PNC) – was reduced to charred remains. The cause of the fire remains undisclosed.

Firefighters Battle Windy Conditions

The local fire service was alerted promptly and arrived on the scene to quench the raging fire. They battled not only the flames but also the windy conditions, which threatened to exacerbate the situation. Despite the challenging circumstances, the firefighters managed to douse most of the fire, but thick black smoke continued to billow above the area, providing a stark reminder of the incident.

Occupant Unharmed, Neighbouring Buildings Spared

At the time of the fire, the house was occupied by Seth Persaud, Florence Ramsaroop’s grandson. Fortunately, he was at work during the incident and thus escaped any harm. The fire did not spread to neighbouring buildings, ensuring no additional damage or injuries. This fortunate outcome is a silver lining in an otherwise tragic event, demonstrating the effectiveness of the fire service and the importance of timely response.

Concerning Trend of Fires in the Area

This incident marks the fifth house fire on the coastland this year, signaling a worrying trend in the area. As the investigation into the cause of the fire continues, authorities will need to address this trend to ensure the safety of local residents and prevent further devastation.

0
Accidents Guyana
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
2 mins ago
Speed Racer Jessi Combs Dies in Record-Breaking Attempt
The racing world is in mourning as news of the untimely death of esteemed speed racer, Jessi Combs, reverberates across the globe. Combs, who was often hailed as the ‘fastest woman on four wheels,’ tragically died on Tuesday while attempting to break her own speed record in Oregon’s Alvord Desert. A Tragic Loss The news
Speed Racer Jessi Combs Dies in Record-Breaking Attempt
Armed Incident in Chewelah: Swift Response and Peaceful Resolution
31 mins ago
Armed Incident in Chewelah: Swift Response and Peaceful Resolution
Kochi Corporation Bolsters Anti-Mosquito Drive Amid Rising Dengue Cases
55 mins ago
Kochi Corporation Bolsters Anti-Mosquito Drive Amid Rising Dengue Cases
Fundraising Appeal Launched for Funeral of Man Who Died in Mental Health Unit Fire
5 mins ago
Fundraising Appeal Launched for Funeral of Man Who Died in Mental Health Unit Fire
Lancashire Sees Record Increase in Fatalities at Non-Fire Emergencies Attended by Firefighters
5 mins ago
Lancashire Sees Record Increase in Fatalities at Non-Fire Emergencies Attended by Firefighters
Fatal Crash on State Highway 94: One Dead, Two Injured
21 mins ago
Fatal Crash on State Highway 94: One Dead, Two Injured
Latest Headlines
World News
Norwich City's FA Cup Stalemate Spurs Fan Outcry and Player Empathy
55 seconds
Norwich City's FA Cup Stalemate Spurs Fan Outcry and Player Empathy
Election Drama in Dhaka-1: Allegations, Dismissals, and Voter Enthusiasm
2 mins
Election Drama in Dhaka-1: Allegations, Dismissals, and Voter Enthusiasm
Firefighter Glen Bailey's Herculean Attempt: Challenging the Weightlifting World Record
2 mins
Firefighter Glen Bailey's Herculean Attempt: Challenging the Weightlifting World Record
Houston Texans Clinch Playoff Spot: A Story of Resilience and Triumph
3 mins
Houston Texans Clinch Playoff Spot: A Story of Resilience and Triumph
Unfinished Business: The National Assembly Committees' Delays and Controversies of 2023
3 mins
Unfinished Business: The National Assembly Committees' Delays and Controversies of 2023
Blackburn's TMT Harwood Solicitors Fight Club Celebrates a Year of Kickboxing Triumphs
4 mins
Blackburn's TMT Harwood Solicitors Fight Club Celebrates a Year of Kickboxing Triumphs
Mixed Results for Saint Anselm College Against Adelphi in Basketball Doubleheader
5 mins
Mixed Results for Saint Anselm College Against Adelphi in Basketball Doubleheader
Breaking Menstrual Stigma in India: Men's Role in Enhancing Women's Menstrual Experience
5 mins
Breaking Menstrual Stigma in India: Men's Role in Enhancing Women's Menstrual Experience
Young Chess Prodigies Shine at Rapid and Blitz Championships
6 mins
Young Chess Prodigies Shine at Rapid and Blitz Championships
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app