Fire Causes Massive Losses in Benin City: Accidental or Foul Play?

In the early hours of Thursday, a fire broke out in Benin City, Edo State, wreaking havoc in a commercial building and causing significant financial loss. A considerable number of shops, primarily dealing in used clothes and foodstuffs, were engulfed in the blaze.

Fire Outbreak and Material Damage

The fire began around 4 am opposite the New Market on Second East Circular Road. Initial estimates suggest that goods worth over N50 million were destroyed in the inferno. Among the most significant casualties were Ndidi and Blessing, a couple whose losses amounted to goods worth N10 million. The causes of the fire are believed to be electric sparks from a wire connected to a nearby electricity pole.

Fire Service Intervention and Loss Mitigation

The Edo State Fire Service responded in a timely manner, preventing the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings. Their prompt intervention played a crucial role in averting further material damage and potential loss of life. Despite their efforts, many traders suffered substantial losses.

Suspicions of Foul Play

Among the victims, Madam Grace reported losing goods worth over N40 million, a devastating financial blow. Interestingly, she suspects foul play behind the incident, suggesting that the fire might have been intentionally set to harm her business. However, such claims remain unverified and are subject to further investigation.

While the incident resulted in massive material loss, no casualties were reported, thanks to the timely intervention of the Edo State Fire Service. This event underscores the need for stringent fire safety measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.