Fire Captain Testifies about Disorienting Experience in Fatal Cargo Ship Fire

In Union, New Jersey, a U.S. Coast Guard hearing unfolds, probing into a fatal cargo ship fire that occurred on July 5, 2023. The incident, which claimed the lives of two firefighters, took place aboard the Italian-owned ship, Grande Costa D'Avorio, stationed at Port Newark. Newark Fire Capt. Oswald Robetto, a key witness at the hearing, retold his disorienting experience during the fire, pinning it on a kink in the fire hose he was using as a navigational lifeline amid the engulfing smoke and darkness.

Robetto's Testimony and The Fateful Fire Hose

During his testimony, Capt. Robetto described how the simple malfunction of a fire hose led to a fatal series of events. He, along with two other firefighters, ventured into the smoke with the fire hose serving as their guide. However, a kink in the hose caused Robetto to lose his bearings and become separated from his colleagues. Despite his frantic efforts to retrace his path via the hose, he ended up alone and had to radio in for assistance.

The two firefighters from whom Robetto was separated were later found dead on the ship's deck, taking the toll of the incident to a tragic end.

The Italian-Owned Cargo Ship and The Fire Incident

The fire broke out on the Italian-owned ship, Grande Costa D'Avorio. The firefighters, in their earnest attempt to combat the blaze, followed the hose line into the smoke. The disorientation caused by the kink in the hose led to a detrimental separation, resulting in the unfortunate demise of two firefighters.

A Thorough Investigation Underway

The multi-day Coast Guard hearing is a joint effort of investigators and lawyers who are interrogating workers and officials from the ship operator and port contractors. They are delving into the dockside conditions prevalent when the fire ignited. Fire investigators are shedding light on how the fire erupted, the pattern of its spread, and the response of the firefighters.

This week, the investigators are scheduled to hear more about the response to the fire, with multiple Newark Fire Division officials lined up to testify. The investigation aims to unveil the circumstances surrounding the fatal fire, thereby informing future precautions and safety measures.