Fire Breaks Out on Tractor-Trailer, Interstate 65 Southbound Closed

On Monday, February 5, at around 1:40 p.m., a tractor-trailer caught fire on Interstate 65, leading to a major disruption in Marshall County, Tennessee. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) was quick to respond, closing all southbound lanes near mile marker 33 to manage the fire and ensure safety.

Fire Contained and Traffic Managed

The fire was confined to the shoulder of the highway near mile marker 32. The truck, loaded with cardboard, was soon doused by the swift response of the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The incident resulted in significant delays, with motorists advised to seek alternative routes to bypass the affected area.

Efforts to Extinguish and Clear

Emergency services were on the scene promptly, working tirelessly to extinguish the flames and clear the area for traffic to resume. Once the fire was under control, one lane was reopened to allow some flow of traffic, while the clearing operation continued on the remaining lanes.

Impact on Local Traffic

The abrupt closure of the southbound lanes on a busy Interstate 65 had a significant impact on local traffic. Delays were substantial as motorists were redirected to other routes. The TDOT advised travelers to plan for extra travel time or seek alternative routes to avoid the area.