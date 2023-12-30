Fire Breaks Out on Cargo Ship Carrying Lithium-Ion Batteries Mid-Journey

The cargo ship Genius Star XI, currently held 2 miles offshore from an Alaskan port, reported a fire in its hold on Saturday. The U.S. Coast Guard announced the safety measure, stating that the ship was mid-journey from Vietnam to San Diego, carrying lithium-ion batteries across the Pacific Ocean when the fire broke out. The 19 crew members on board were unharmed during the incident. Efforts to extinguish the fire are currently in progress. This incident spotlights the inherent risks associated with the maritime transport of lithium-ion batteries, known for their fire-catching potential.

The Fire Breaks Out

The Genius Star XI, a 410-foot vessel, was approximately 200 miles southwest of Dutch Harbor, Alaska, when the fire started. The cause of the fire remains unknown. The crew acted promptly upon detecting the fire, releasing carbon dioxide into the hold. The fire is contained but ongoing, with the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation engaged as part of a Unified Command, prepared to respond if necessary.

Wisdom Marine Group’s Ship in Distress

The vessel, owned by Wisdom Marine Group of Taipei, Taiwan, was carrying lithium-ion batteries from Vietnam to San Diego. The Panama-flagged ship, M/V Genius Star XI, was diverted to Dutch Harbor after the Coast Guard received a call for assistance. With the fire contained but still burning, the 19 crew members have been monitoring vents and temperatures while awaiting further instructions.

The Coast Guard is sending assistance, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. The city of Unalaska is actively monitoring the situation to protect the health and safety of the community, environment, fisheries, and commerce. Meanwhile, a team of marine firefighting experts has found no signs of structural deformation outside of the cargo hold.