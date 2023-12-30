en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Fire Breaks Out on Cargo Ship Carrying Lithium-Ion Batteries Mid-Journey

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:49 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 4:46 pm EST
Fire Breaks Out on Cargo Ship Carrying Lithium-Ion Batteries Mid-Journey

The cargo ship Genius Star XI, currently held 2 miles offshore from an Alaskan port, reported a fire in its hold on Saturday. The U.S. Coast Guard announced the safety measure, stating that the ship was mid-journey from Vietnam to San Diego, carrying lithium-ion batteries across the Pacific Ocean when the fire broke out. The 19 crew members on board were unharmed during the incident. Efforts to extinguish the fire are currently in progress. This incident spotlights the inherent risks associated with the maritime transport of lithium-ion batteries, known for their fire-catching potential.

The Fire Breaks Out

The Genius Star XI, a 410-foot vessel, was approximately 200 miles southwest of Dutch Harbor, Alaska, when the fire started. The cause of the fire remains unknown. The crew acted promptly upon detecting the fire, releasing carbon dioxide into the hold. The fire is contained but ongoing, with the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation engaged as part of a Unified Command, prepared to respond if necessary.

Wisdom Marine Group’s Ship in Distress

The vessel, owned by Wisdom Marine Group of Taipei, Taiwan, was carrying lithium-ion batteries from Vietnam to San Diego. The Panama-flagged ship, M/V Genius Star XI, was diverted to Dutch Harbor after the Coast Guard received a call for assistance. With the fire contained but still burning, the 19 crew members have been monitoring vents and temperatures while awaiting further instructions.

The Coast Guard is sending assistance, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. The city of Unalaska is actively monitoring the situation to protect the health and safety of the community, environment, fisheries, and commerce. Meanwhile, a team of marine firefighting experts has found no signs of structural deformation outside of the cargo hold.

0
Accidents United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Christmas Day Floods Escalate to 21 Fatalities in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal

By Mazhar Abbas

Ladysmith Floods: A Community's Enduring Hope Amidst Tragedy

By Mazhar Abbas

Tragic Plane Crash Claims Lives of Former Afghan Pilots: A Reflection on Safety and Decision-Making

By Saboor Bayat

New Zealand's Holiday Road Toll Rises to 15: A Week of Tragedy on the Roads

By Mazhar Abbas

Toddler Tragically Killed in Ukraine Due to Mother's Intoxication ...
@Accidents · 56 mins
Toddler Tragically Killed in Ukraine Due to Mother's Intoxication ...
heart comment 0
Mayapuri Tragedy: E-Rickshaw Driver’s Death Sparks Outrage and Demands for Accountability

By Dil Bar Irshad

Mayapuri Tragedy: E-Rickshaw Driver's Death Sparks Outrage and Demands for Accountability
Narrow Escape for 16 in Asaba Road Accident: A Reminder of Safety Regulations

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Narrow Escape for 16 in Asaba Road Accident: A Reminder of Safety Regulations
A Christmas Marred by Tragedy: A Nationwide Tale of Loss and Hope

By BNN Correspondents

A Christmas Marred by Tragedy: A Nationwide Tale of Loss and Hope
British Woman Dies on TUI Flight Following Cardiac Arrest

By Salman Khan

British Woman Dies on TUI Flight Following Cardiac Arrest
Latest Headlines
World News
Uganda's 2023: A Year of Economic and Political Highlights
46 seconds
Uganda's 2023: A Year of Economic and Political Highlights
The Silent Heart Attack: Unmasking the Hidden Danger
5 mins
The Silent Heart Attack: Unmasking the Hidden Danger
A Toast to Health: Mitigating Hangovers with Expert-Endorsed Strategies
6 mins
A Toast to Health: Mitigating Hangovers with Expert-Endorsed Strategies
Examining the Language of Palestinian Solidarity: A Conversation with Omar Suleiman
9 mins
Examining the Language of Palestinian Solidarity: A Conversation with Omar Suleiman
Belgrade Protests: Thousands Rally Against Alleged Electoral Fraud
10 mins
Belgrade Protests: Thousands Rally Against Alleged Electoral Fraud
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
10 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
COVID-19's Psychological Toll on High School Teachers: A Study from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
10 mins
COVID-19's Psychological Toll on High School Teachers: A Study from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Zimbabwe Volleyball Star Jennipher Tembo's Strategic International Transfer
14 mins
Zimbabwe Volleyball Star Jennipher Tembo's Strategic International Transfer
Jacques Delors' Legacy: Shaping the EU and Influencing Brexit
15 mins
Jacques Delors' Legacy: Shaping the EU and Influencing Brexit
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
10 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
5 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
6 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
7 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app