Fire Breaks Out at Old Mutual Towers During New Year Celebrations

During the New Year celebrations in Nairobi, a fire erupted at the Old Mutual Towers following a fireworks display.

The incident unfolded on Sunday night, and social media was promptly inundated with images and videos showcasing dense smoke and visible flames emanating from the top floors of the tower.

The management of the tower released a statement on Monday acknowledging the fire, which they characterized as a ‘minor incident’ that transpired on the balcony of a top floor.

Fire Contained; No Casualties Reported

The Old Mutual Towers management reported that the fire had been contained, and no casualties were reported. The cause of the fire remains undisclosed, though conjecture arose that it may have been sparked by the fireworks.

Authorities reassured that investigations are in progress to safeguard the safety of future events and festivities in the city.

Speculations Over Fireworks Display

Speculations on social media proposed that the fire may have been ignited by the pyrotechnics used during the fireworks display. This incident followed a directive from the Kenyan government urging citizens to obtain permits for fireworks displays in anticipation of New Year celebrations.

The government had instructed Kenyans to adhere to regulations within the Explosives Act for fireworks displays, failure to comply with which could result in fines or jail time.

Explosives Act Regulations

The Explosives Act also requires written consent from an inspector for public fireworks displays, with the option to appeal a permit denial to the Mining Ministry within 14 days.

As the smoke clears from this incident, Nairobi looks forward to a new year, with the hope that such occurrences can be avoided in the future, and the vibrant celebrations that mark the beginning of a new year can continue in a safe environment.