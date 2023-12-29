en English
Accidents

Fire Breaks Out at Karachi’s Towel Factory: Second Incident in a Week!

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:45 am EST
Fire Breaks Out at Karachi’s Towel Factory: Second Incident in a Week!

Inferno Engulfs Towel Factory in Karachi

Early Friday saw a fire engulfing a multi-story towel factory in Karachi’s Korangi Industrial Area, causing widespread damage to property. The blaze reportedly stemmed from an explosion in a PMT transformer, a type of electrical distribution transformer used in the factory. Six fire brigade vehicles were promptly deployed to the scene to battle the inferno and prevent it from spreading to other buildings in the vicinity.

No Casualties Reported

Despite the size and intensity of the fire, no casualties were reported. A lone watchman was the only person present in the factory at the time of the incident. He promptly alerted the authorities, helping to prevent a potential disaster. The fire was intense enough to cause millions of rupees worth of damage, reducing equipment, towels, and cloth in the factory to ashes.

Second Fire in Karachi This Week

This incident marks the second fire in Karachi within the week. The previous fire incident occurred in Karachi’s Saddar mobile market, resulting in significant damage to over 100 shops. Despite having a fire safety system installed, the rapid spread of the fire was not prevented, leading to substantial financial losses for the traders.

Fire Safety Measures Questioned

The back-to-back fire incidents in the city raise questions about the adequacy and effectiveness of fire safety measures in Karachi’s industrial and commercial areas. As investigations continue, it is crucial that lessons are learned to prevent such incidents in the future.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

