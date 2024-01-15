Fire Breaks Out at Goodwill Store in Egg Harbor Township, No Casualties Reported

In the ordinarily tranquil Egg Harbor Township, a blaze erupted at the Goodwill Store & Donation Center in the Cardiff Plaza Shopping Center on Monday afternoon. The fire alarm was first raised at approximately 1:31 p.m., to which officers promptly responded. The scene they encountered was one of smoke billowing from the building, and employees in the throes of evacuation procedures.

Swift Response from Firefighting Teams

Local firefighting teams, including those from Northfield and Pleasantville, were swift in their response. Deploying a range of resources from fire engines and ladder trucks to support personnel, they valiantly battled the blaze. Despite being confronted with heavy smoke conditions, their efforts were successful. They managed to contain the fire, preventing it from spreading to neighboring businesses within the shopping center.

Store Shut Down and Investigation Underway

However, the Goodwill store had to bear the brunt of the fire's fury. It remained closed for the rest of the day following the incident. As of now, no information has been provided about the cause of the fire. Fire inspectors have initiated an investigation into the incident, the findings of which are eagerly awaited.

No Injuries Reported

Amidst the turmoil, there is a silver lining. No injuries or casualties were reported as a result of the fire. It's a testament to the efficiency of the evacuation procedures and the quick response of the firefighting teams. As the smoke settles and the Goodwill Store & Donation Center begins its journey of recovery, the Egg Harbor Township community stands resilient, ready to rebuild and move forward.