Firefighters Battle Blaze as ITM Building Supplies Store and PGG Wrightson Farm Supplies Store Engulfed in Tākaka

A devastating fire engulfed the ITM building supplies store in Tākaka, spreading to the neighboring PGG Wrightson farm supplies store before it was contained. The blaze drew firefighting resources from across Golden Bay, with nearly 40 firefighters battling the flames at its peak. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Concerns Over Water Contamination

Following the fire, the Tasman District Council raised immediate concerns about potential water contamination. The council warned residents about possible toxic chemicals discharged into the Motupipi River, advising them to cease using water from the river for any purpose. The council's initial fears were based on the possibility of chemicals from the fire mixing with the water supply.

Assessment and Containment Measures

Investigations later confirmed that the fire involved mostly water-based paints and some petroleum-based products, without any presence of arsenic in the burnt MDF board as initially feared. The Council found a confined area of contaminated water on the site, which appears to be evaporating. A harmless red dye was introduced into the stormwater system to track any potential spread of contaminants.

Precautionary Measures for Residents

As a safety measure, about 25 property owners in Motupipi were advised to use bottled water until the risk of contamination is definitively ruled out. Residents with roof water collection systems were also advised to divert pipes away from their tanks to prevent ash contamination. Fire and Emergency NZ are currently evaluating the scene, and thankfully, no injuries have been reported.