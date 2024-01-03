en English
Accidents

Fire at Subaru Dealership in Grand Forks Triggers Investigation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:07 am EST
Fire at Subaru Dealership in Grand Forks Triggers Investigation

A pre-dawn fire at the Subaru Dealership in Grand Forks has led to an extensive investigation. The fire, which erupted in the early hours of January 3, was confined to the rear of the dealership at 2400 Gateway Drive, but the resulting smoke damage was far more widespread.

Swift Response to Emergency Call

The Grand Forks Fire Department was alerted to the incident at 12:36 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters observed fire and smoke billowing from the rear of the dealership. Initial firefighting efforts focused on combating the blaze from the outside, before moving inside to fully extinguish the fire.

Fire Contained, Smoke Damage Extensive

Although the fire damage was localized to the back of the dealership, smoke damage pervaded most of the premises. The swift response by the fire department prevented more extensive structural damage and ensured that no injuries were reported.

Mobilization of Resources

An impressive array of resources was dispatched to the scene. A team of 18 fire department personnel, five fire engines, one truck, and one command vehicle were deployed. In addition to the fire department, support was also provided by the Grand Forks Police Department, Xcel Energy, and Altru.

As of now, the cause of the fire remains unknown, and an investigation into the incident is underway. The incident is a stark reminder of the importance of robust fire safety protocols in preventing and mitigating the impact of such events.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

