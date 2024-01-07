en English
Accidents

Fire at Rohingya Refugee Camp in Cox’s Bazar: Investigation Underway

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:27 pm EST
Fire at Rohingya Refugee Camp in Cox’s Bazar: Investigation Underway

On Saturday night, a blaze erupted in the Ukhiya Kutupalong Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar, causing extensive damage to numerous shelters. The fire started in Block A of Camp No. 5, rapidly spreading and destroying more than a thousand houses.

The Immediate Response

Upon the report of the incident, the fire service team was swiftly dispatched to the location. The professional response helped in controlling the fire, preventing it from spreading further into the camp. The quick and efficient response of the team curbed the potential for an even more disastrous situation.

No Casualties Reported

Despite the severe damage to the shelters, there were no reported casualties from the fire incident. The inhabitants of the camp were successfully evacuated, ensuring their safety. The efficient evacuation process played a crucial role in ensuring that no lives were lost in the fire.

Investigation Underway

While the direct cause of the fire remains unknown, the local authorities have started an investigation into the incident. Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shamim Hossein of the Ukhiya police station confirmed the incident and reassured that a thorough inquiry is underway to determine the cause of the fire. This incident is not the first of its kind, with previous fire incidents in the camp causing significant damage and casualties.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

