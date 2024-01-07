Fire at Rohingya Refugee Camp in Cox’s Bazar: Investigation Underway

On Saturday night, a blaze erupted in the Ukhiya Kutupalong Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar, causing extensive damage to numerous shelters. The fire started in Block A of Camp No. 5, rapidly spreading and destroying more than a thousand houses.

The Immediate Response

Upon the report of the incident, the fire service team was swiftly dispatched to the location. The professional response helped in controlling the fire, preventing it from spreading further into the camp. The quick and efficient response of the team curbed the potential for an even more disastrous situation.

No Casualties Reported

Despite the severe damage to the shelters, there were no reported casualties from the fire incident. The inhabitants of the camp were successfully evacuated, ensuring their safety. The efficient evacuation process played a crucial role in ensuring that no lives were lost in the fire.

Investigation Underway

While the direct cause of the fire remains unknown, the local authorities have started an investigation into the incident. Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shamim Hossein of the Ukhiya police station confirmed the incident and reassured that a thorough inquiry is underway to determine the cause of the fire. This incident is not the first of its kind, with previous fire incidents in the camp causing significant damage and casualties.