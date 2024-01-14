en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Fire at Raleigh Apartment Complex: Five Hospitalized, Investigation Underway

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:30 pm EST
Fire at Raleigh Apartment Complex: Five Hospitalized, Investigation Underway

On a typical Saturday evening, as Raleigh’s Streamside Rd. was buzzing with the weekend’s energy, an unexpected event turned the jovial atmosphere into a scene of panic and urgency. A fire broke out at an apartment complex located at 3200 Streamside Rd., an incident that has left a significant impact on the community.

Firefighters Respond to Blaze

At approximately 7:14 pm, the Raleigh Fire Department received an emergency call. Firefighters promptly arrived at the scene, facing a substantial blaze that had already engulfed parts of the apartment complex. The team of dedicated firefighters worked relentlessly to contain the fire and prevent further damage.

Victims Rushed to Hospital

Among the chaos, five individuals—three children and two adults—were found suffering from smoke inhalation. They were immediately evacuated and transported to WakeMed for evaluation and treatment. The prompt response from emergency services likely saved the victims from further harm.

Four Cats Impacted by the Fire

In a testament to the far-reaching impact of such incidents, four cats were also affected by the fire. They have since been moved to a local SPCA shelter where they are receiving necessary care and attention. These animals, too, are victims of the unfortunate event, reminding us of the importance of pet safety during such emergencies.

Investigation Underway

The Raleigh Fire Department is currently investigating the cause of the fire. Every detail is being scrutinized to decipher what might have triggered the incident. While the cause remains unknown, the investigation’s findings will inevitably contribute to preventing similar incidents in the future.

0
Accidents United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
6 mins ago
Grave Multi-Vehicle Crash Disrupts Auckland's State Highway 1
On Sunday morning, a catastrophic multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 in Auckland sent shockwaves across the region. The calamity resulted in two individuals sustaining grave injuries, casting a grim shadow over the city’s usually bustling traffic. Road Closure and Traffic Chaos In the aftermath of the horrifying accident, authorities were compelled to shut down
Grave Multi-Vehicle Crash Disrupts Auckland's State Highway 1
Blenheim Roads Reopen After Vegetation Fire Near Opaoa River
22 mins ago
Blenheim Roads Reopen After Vegetation Fire Near Opaoa River
Serious Collision on State Highway 1 Results in Hospitalization and Temporary Road Closure
25 mins ago
Serious Collision on State Highway 1 Results in Hospitalization and Temporary Road Closure
Avalanche at Palisades Tahoe: A Tale of Survival, Loss, and Lessons
7 mins ago
Avalanche at Palisades Tahoe: A Tale of Survival, Loss, and Lessons
Bystanders to the Rescue: Two People and Dog Saved from Icy Okanagan Lake
16 mins ago
Bystanders to the Rescue: Two People and Dog Saved from Icy Okanagan Lake
Man Survives Near-Fatal Car Fire on Queensland's Bruce Highway
16 mins ago
Man Survives Near-Fatal Car Fire on Queensland's Bruce Highway
Latest Headlines
World News
Global Snapshot: Bangladesh's Coral Crisis, Singapore's Happiness Decline, Sri Lanka's Leprosy Surge, and 'Doraemon's' Popularity in Thailand
10 seconds
Global Snapshot: Bangladesh's Coral Crisis, Singapore's Happiness Decline, Sri Lanka's Leprosy Surge, and 'Doraemon's' Popularity in Thailand
New Jersey Devils Halt Florida Panthers' Nine-Game Winning Streak
10 seconds
New Jersey Devils Halt Florida Panthers' Nine-Game Winning Streak
Mountaineers Edge Out Longhorns in Nail-Biting College Basketball Showdown
19 seconds
Mountaineers Edge Out Longhorns in Nail-Biting College Basketball Showdown
Western Kentucky Triumphs Over Jacksonville State in Basketball Showdown
1 min
Western Kentucky Triumphs Over Jacksonville State in Basketball Showdown
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Unveils Promising Results for EYP-1901 in Treating AMD at Hawaiian Eye/Retina 2024
1 min
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Unveils Promising Results for EYP-1901 in Treating AMD at Hawaiian Eye/Retina 2024
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Skill and Determination
1 min
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Skill and Determination
Dr. Andrew R. Harrison Highlights Patient Selection in MMCR Surgery at Hawaiian Eye/Retina 2024
1 min
Dr. Andrew R. Harrison Highlights Patient Selection in MMCR Surgery at Hawaiian Eye/Retina 2024
High School Boys' Basketball: Recent Game Scores and Highlights
1 min
High School Boys' Basketball: Recent Game Scores and Highlights
Saint Mary's Dominates Santa Clara: A Game of Stellar Performances
2 mins
Saint Mary's Dominates Santa Clara: A Game of Stellar Performances
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app