Fire at DRDO Office in North Delhi Successfully Extinguished, No Casualties

A blaze erupted on Friday afternoon in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) office located in Metcalfe House, near the Civil Lines metro station in north Delhi. The fire, which originated on the sixth floor of the building, triggered a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). No casualties were reported in the incident.

Emergency Response to the Fire

The DFS was alerted to the situation at 12:12 pm and immediately dispatched 18 fire tenders to the scene. Under the supervision of DFS Director Atul Garg, the response team worked diligently to contain and extinguish the fire. By 1 pm, the blaze had been successfully doused and all DRDO employees were reported safe, having been evacuated promptly from the building.

Following the successful containment of the blaze, cooling operations were initiated in the DRDO office. This step is crucial to prevent any potential re-ignition of fire from the heated materials and structures within the building. The cause of the fire remains undetermined and an investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Delhi's Recent Fire Incidents

The fire at the DRDO office adds to a recent spate of fire incidents in Delhi. Just the previous night, a tragic house fire in Pitampura claimed the lives of six people. The two incidents, though unrelated, have brought the city's fire safety measures into focus, prompting calls for more rigorous checks and the implementation of stringent fire safety protocols.