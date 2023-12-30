en English
Accidents

Fire Aboard Genius Star XI: Lithium-Ion Cargo Vessel Continues to Burn

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:02 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:04 am EST
Fire Aboard Genius Star XI: Lithium-Ion Cargo Vessel Continues to Burn

In an alarming incident, a 410-foot cargo vessel, the Genius Star XI, carrying lithium-ion batteries reported a fire in its cargo hold in the North Pacific Ocean. The fire, though contained, continues to burn as the ship makes its way to the port at Dutch Harbor, Alaska. The vessel, owned by the Wisdom Marine Group of Taipei, Taiwan, was en route from Vietnam to San Diego when the crisis unfolded.

Swift Response from the Crew

Upon detection of the fire, the crew members promptly released carbon dioxide into the hold, a standard procedure in such situations. They have been vigilantly monitoring the hold vents and temperatures to keep the situation under control. Despite the ongoing fire, there were no reported injuries among the 19 crew members, and no oil spill has been reported, indicating the crew’s adept handling of the emergency.

(Read Also: U.S. Cities Grapple with Escalating Migrant Crisis)

US Coast Guard Steps In

In response to the situation, the U.S. Coast Guard mobilized a plane and the Coast Guard ship Alex Haley to assist the struggling vessel. The Coast Guard also directed the Genius Star XI to continue its journey to Dutch Harbor, a decision aimed at managing the crisis effectively and ensuring the safety of the crew. However, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Read Also: Denmark to Contribute Frigate to U.S.-Led Naval Operation in Red Sea)

Implications and Future Actions

The incident on Genius Star XI, sailing under the flag of Panama, raises concerns over the safety of transporting lithium-ion batteries, especially given the ship’s carrying capacity of more than 13,000 tons. The event necessitates a thorough investigation and might lead to a reevaluation of safety protocols and standards in maritime cargo transport, particularly for potentially hazardous goods such as lithium-ion batteries. As firefighting efforts continue, the ship will remain offshore at Dutch Harbor, where response crews are preparing to assist in extinguishing the fire and providing medical care for the crew.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

