Filipino Fisherman Survives Eight-Day Ordeal at Sea, Rescued by Chinese Fishermen

On the outskirts of the South China Sea, a tale of human resilience unfolded as 31-year-old Filipino fisherman, Rosalon Cayon, braved the merciless waters for a stunning eight days. The seasoned fisherman from Puerto Princesa City, Philippines, had set sail on December 20, 2023, with a fellow fisherman, their boats coursing separately through the aquatic expanse. A sudden hull breach three days into their voyage sent Cayon’s boat reeling into the depths, 40 nautical miles off the coast of Buliluyan in mainland Palawan.

Survival Against the Odds

The tumultuous seas separated Cayon from his companion, leaving him alone in the vast, unforgiving waters. His boat capsized, and survival instincts kicked in. He clung to a piece of styrofoam, his improvised lifesaver, as he fought to survive, endured hunger, and braved the elements.

A New Year’s Day Miracle

As the New Year dawned, an unexpected ally appeared on the horizon. A Chinese small fishing boat, also known as a sampan, spotted the exhausted fisherman and came to his rescue. Cayon’s eight-day ordeal at sea was finally over.

Safe and Receiving Care

The Chinese fishermen brought the survivor to the Rizal Reef Detachment, where Filipino troops are currently providing him with necessary treatment and care. The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Command (Wescom) has reached out to Cayon’s family, reassuring them of his safety and coordinating his imminent return home.