en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Filipino Fisherman Survives Eight-Day Ordeal at Sea, Rescued by Chinese Fishermen

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 am EST
Filipino Fisherman Survives Eight-Day Ordeal at Sea, Rescued by Chinese Fishermen

On the outskirts of the South China Sea, a tale of human resilience unfolded as 31-year-old Filipino fisherman, Rosalon Cayon, braved the merciless waters for a stunning eight days. The seasoned fisherman from Puerto Princesa City, Philippines, had set sail on December 20, 2023, with a fellow fisherman, their boats coursing separately through the aquatic expanse. A sudden hull breach three days into their voyage sent Cayon’s boat reeling into the depths, 40 nautical miles off the coast of Buliluyan in mainland Palawan.

Survival Against the Odds

The tumultuous seas separated Cayon from his companion, leaving him alone in the vast, unforgiving waters. His boat capsized, and survival instincts kicked in. He clung to a piece of styrofoam, his improvised lifesaver, as he fought to survive, endured hunger, and braved the elements.

A New Year’s Day Miracle

As the New Year dawned, an unexpected ally appeared on the horizon. A Chinese small fishing boat, also known as a sampan, spotted the exhausted fisherman and came to his rescue. Cayon’s eight-day ordeal at sea was finally over.

Safe and Receiving Care

The Chinese fishermen brought the survivor to the Rizal Reef Detachment, where Filipino troops are currently providing him with necessary treatment and care. The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Command (Wescom) has reached out to Cayon’s family, reassuring them of his safety and coordinating his imminent return home.

0
Accidents Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

High-Severity Crashes Paralyze Loop 410, Disrupting San Antonio's Morning Commute

By Safak Costu

Severe Head-on Collision Unfolds on US Highway 421 in Sampson County

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Fire Devastates Shelly Point Hotel: A Tale of Heroism Amidst Tragedy

By Mazhar Abbas

Fatal Car Crash on U.S. 31 in Homewood: Male Driver Dead, Road Closure in Effect

By Israel Ojoko

Green Line E Branch Service Suspended After Accident Amid Infrastructu ...
@Accidents · 13 mins
Green Line E Branch Service Suspended After Accident Amid Infrastructu ...
heart comment 0
Pedestrian in Critical Condition after Accident in Flint, Michigan

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Pedestrian in Critical Condition after Accident in Flint, Michigan
Israel’s Road Fatalities Surge in 2023: Pedestrians and Electric Bicycles at High Risk

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel's Road Fatalities Surge in 2023: Pedestrians and Electric Bicycles at High Risk
AFC Fylde Triumphs over Rochdale in National League Match: A Game of Highs and Lows

By Salman Khan

AFC Fylde Triumphs over Rochdale in National League Match: A Game of Highs and Lows
Hit-and-Run Tragedy: Pontiac Man Killed on New Year’s Day

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Hit-and-Run Tragedy: Pontiac Man Killed on New Year's Day
Latest Headlines
World News
Basketball Players Challenge Federation's Directive in Landmark Case
10 seconds
Basketball Players Challenge Federation's Directive in Landmark Case
South Wales Family's Nightmare: A Never-Ending Battle Against Bedbugs
20 seconds
South Wales Family's Nightmare: A Never-Ending Battle Against Bedbugs
Oregon Hospital Faces Investigation After Fatal Tap Water Injections
33 seconds
Oregon Hospital Faces Investigation After Fatal Tap Water Injections
Extreme Heat Increases Risk for Older Diabetics, Study Finds
52 seconds
Extreme Heat Increases Risk for Older Diabetics, Study Finds
COVID-19 Impact and Future Trends of Hepatitis B in China: A BSTS Study
1 min
COVID-19 Impact and Future Trends of Hepatitis B in China: A BSTS Study
Dhaka-20 Candidate Accuses Teachers of Illegal Campaigning Amid Political Unrest
1 min
Dhaka-20 Candidate Accuses Teachers of Illegal Campaigning Amid Political Unrest
Tekken 8's Colorblind Filters: Accessibility Innovation or Health Hazard?
2 mins
Tekken 8's Colorblind Filters: Accessibility Innovation or Health Hazard?
Veloce Group Empowers Motor Racing Fans with Web3: A New Era of Fan Engagement
2 mins
Veloce Group Empowers Motor Racing Fans with Web3: A New Era of Fan Engagement
NRx Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Ketamine's Potential and Risks in Keynote Address
3 mins
NRx Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Ketamine's Potential and Risks in Keynote Address
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
4 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
14 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app