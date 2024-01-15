Fiery SUV Crash in Puyallup’s South Hill Claims Five Lives

On a fateful Sunday morning in the South Hill neighborhood of Puyallup, Washington, a tragic event unfolded that left a community in shock. A 2017 Ford Flex SUV, witnessed speeding at an alarming 100 miles per hour, veered off its course and crashed into a concrete pillar on Highway 512. The impact triggered a fiery explosion, engulfing the vehicle and its five occupants in an inferno.

The Unthinkable Tragedy

According to Otis Elmquist, who was present at the scene, the SUV was momentarily lifted onto two wheels before colliding with the overpass. Despite the immediacy of witnesses, the intensity of the fire rendered any rescue attempts futile. One individual was ejected from the vehicle, while the remaining four, including the driver, perished inside.

The Aftermath

The ensuing fire and its intensity made it challenging for first responders to approach the vehicle until it had sufficiently cooled, leading to an extended closure of the highway for approximately nine hours. The severity of the crash, coupled with the ensuing firestorm, left little in the way of identifiable details about the victims.

Identification of Victims and Ongoing Investigation

Washington State Trooper John Dattilo confirmed that the identification of the deceased will be carried out by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office. The grim task of identifying the victims, given the state of the crash site, underscores the magnitude of this tragic incident. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, with authorities focusing on understanding the circumstances that led to the deadly accident.