en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Fiery Collision in St Ann Claims Two Lives

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:04 pm EST
Fiery Collision in St Ann Claims Two Lives

An early morning shockwave rolled through St Ann as a fiery four-vehicle collision ended in tragedy, leaving at least two dead. The horrific accident unfolded along the bustling corridor between Discovery Bay and Runaway Bay, throwing the community into a state of chaos and disbelief.

An Unfortunate Chain of Events

Engulfed in flames were a Toyota Mark X, a BMW X6 SUV, a Hilux truck, and a tour bus, painting a grim picture of the fatal event. The aftermath was a scene of utter destruction, with the mangled vehicles turned into blazing infernos, casting an eerie glow over the early morning sky.

The Toll of the Tragedy

The devastating impact claimed the lives of two drivers, their dreams and ambitions instantly extinguished. The toll of the tragedy was further amplified by the injuries sustained by the tour bus driver and another driver, marking a dark day for the St Ann community.

Speed – A Deadly Factor

Preliminary investigations suggest that speed was a deadly factor in this catastrophic collision, an all too familiar narrative in road accidents. The excessive velocity, coupled with the morning fog, created a lethal combination that led to this fatal event.

The Aftermath

The incident left the roadway strewn with debris, a grim reminder of the lives lost. Emergency services, including the police and fire brigades, were promptly dispatched to the scene, their sirens piercing the morning silence. This horrific accident also caused significant traffic congestion in the area, further adding to the chaos.

0
Accidents Jamaica
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
2 mins ago
Titanic Submersible Tragedy: A Family's Enduring Grief
In the depths of the North Atlantic, a tragic accident unfolded during a submersible dive to visit the Titanic wreck. The incident, which occurred last June, claimed the lives of five individuals, among them Shahzada, a 48-year-old businessman and philanthropist, and his 19-year-old son, Suleman. Their submersible, Titan, lost contact with its support vessel, the
Titanic Submersible Tragedy: A Family's Enduring Grief
Fatal Road Accident in Chennai: Two Students Arrested
18 mins ago
Fatal Road Accident in Chennai: Two Students Arrested
Vehicle Accident and Bridge Damage Cause Major Disruption on Interstate 68
25 mins ago
Vehicle Accident and Bridge Damage Cause Major Disruption on Interstate 68
Catastrophic Multi-Vehicle Collision Disrupts Sydney Traffic
11 mins ago
Catastrophic Multi-Vehicle Collision Disrupts Sydney Traffic
Tragic Fire Claims Life in Hanover County Apartment Building
11 mins ago
Tragic Fire Claims Life in Hanover County Apartment Building
Hartford Man, Melvin Castro, Sentenced to 15 Years for Fatal 2022 DUI Crash
16 mins ago
Hartford Man, Melvin Castro, Sentenced to 15 Years for Fatal 2022 DUI Crash
Latest Headlines
World News
Innovative Surgery Gifts Young Girl with New Ear: A Tale of Transformation
8 seconds
Innovative Surgery Gifts Young Girl with New Ear: A Tale of Transformation
AIIMS Bilaspur Breaks New Ground with Department of Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology
9 seconds
AIIMS Bilaspur Breaks New Ground with Department of Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology
Monticello High School's Dan Sheehan Earns Esteemed NIAAA Certification
30 seconds
Monticello High School's Dan Sheehan Earns Esteemed NIAAA Certification
Congresswoman Michelle Steel Shifts Stance, Endorses National Abortion Ban
53 seconds
Congresswoman Michelle Steel Shifts Stance, Endorses National Abortion Ban
Houston Toddler Found Bound with Duct Tape: Three Arrested
1 min
Houston Toddler Found Bound with Duct Tape: Three Arrested
Rivalry and Hometown Pride: Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns Fans Gear Up for NFL Wild Card Game
1 min
Rivalry and Hometown Pride: Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns Fans Gear Up for NFL Wild Card Game
Prince Harry Honored as 'Living Legend of Aviation': Merit or Celebrity Status?
2 mins
Prince Harry Honored as 'Living Legend of Aviation': Merit or Celebrity Status?
Contentious Goal Sparks Controversy in Premier League Match Between Burnley and Luton Town
2 mins
Contentious Goal Sparks Controversy in Premier League Match Between Burnley and Luton Town
Swapping Sides: The Role Reversal of Democrats and Republicans ahead of 2024 Presidential Race
2 mins
Swapping Sides: The Role Reversal of Democrats and Republicans ahead of 2024 Presidential Race
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
12 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app