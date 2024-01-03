Fiery Collision at Haneda Airport: How a Tragic Accident Unfolded

A tragic incident unfolded at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Tuesday when a Japan Airlines airliner collided with a Japanese Coast Guard aircraft. The sudden collision led to the airliner being engulfed in flames and skidding down the tarmac, resulting in the fatal loss of five out of six crew members on the smaller aircraft. The larger aircraft, however, managed to safely evacuate all 367 passengers and 12 crew members before it was entirely consumed by the raging fire.

A Beacon of Hope Amidst Tragedy

Despite the catastrophic scene, the rapid and efficient evacuation procedure executed by the cabin crew saved the lives of all aboard the airliner. This successful effort, hailed as a ‘miraculous job’ by experts, is a testament to the crash-worthiness of modern jetliners and the professionalism of the cabin crew. The cooperation between the passengers and staff ensured the safe evacuation of everyone aboard within 90 minutes of the collision.

The First Major Accident for Airbus A350

The airliner involved in the accident, identified as MSN 538, was a twin-engine Airbus A350 delivered to Japan Airlines from Airbus in November 2021. Equipped with Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, this aircraft’s fiery end marks the first significant accident for the Airbus A350 since its commercial service began in 2015. The fire on the A350 is seen as a crucial test case for airplane fuselages made from carbon composite fibers.

Investigation Underway

The BEA_Aero, an investigative agency, has announced that four of its investigators will visit the crash site, accompanied by five Airbus technical advisors. The team will probe into the cause of the collision and the subsequent fire. The accident’s cause remains unknown, but the investigation will aim to unearth the factors that led to this unfortunate incident. The Japan Transport Safety Board and other departments also join the investigation, further assuring a thorough and unbiased inquiry into the accident.