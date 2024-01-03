en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Fiery Collision at Haneda Airport: How a Tragic Accident Unfolded

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:15 am EST
Fiery Collision at Haneda Airport: How a Tragic Accident Unfolded

A tragic incident unfolded at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Tuesday when a Japan Airlines airliner collided with a Japanese Coast Guard aircraft. The sudden collision led to the airliner being engulfed in flames and skidding down the tarmac, resulting in the fatal loss of five out of six crew members on the smaller aircraft. The larger aircraft, however, managed to safely evacuate all 367 passengers and 12 crew members before it was entirely consumed by the raging fire.

A Beacon of Hope Amidst Tragedy

Despite the catastrophic scene, the rapid and efficient evacuation procedure executed by the cabin crew saved the lives of all aboard the airliner. This successful effort, hailed as a ‘miraculous job’ by experts, is a testament to the crash-worthiness of modern jetliners and the professionalism of the cabin crew. The cooperation between the passengers and staff ensured the safe evacuation of everyone aboard within 90 minutes of the collision.

The First Major Accident for Airbus A350

The airliner involved in the accident, identified as MSN 538, was a twin-engine Airbus A350 delivered to Japan Airlines from Airbus in November 2021. Equipped with Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, this aircraft’s fiery end marks the first significant accident for the Airbus A350 since its commercial service began in 2015. The fire on the A350 is seen as a crucial test case for airplane fuselages made from carbon composite fibers.

Investigation Underway

The BEA_Aero, an investigative agency, has announced that four of its investigators will visit the crash site, accompanied by five Airbus technical advisors. The team will probe into the cause of the collision and the subsequent fire. The accident’s cause remains unknown, but the investigation will aim to unearth the factors that led to this unfortunate incident. The Japan Transport Safety Board and other departments also join the investigation, further assuring a thorough and unbiased inquiry into the accident.

0
Accidents Aviation Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragic Road Accident in Assam Claims 12 Lives, Leaves 30 Injured

By Rafia Tasleem

Man and Dog Miraculously Escape Flash Flood in Victoria Amid Severe Thunderstorm

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Beloved 'Farmer Joe'

By BNN Correspondents

Speeding Driver Kills Six-year-old Girl in Cary, North Carolina

By Salman Khan

Tragic End: Darren 'Joe' Rooney Remembered as Devoted Father After Fat ...
@Accidents · 22 mins
Tragic End: Darren 'Joe' Rooney Remembered as Devoted Father After Fat ...
heart comment 0
Imminent Report on Colombo Hospital Death Promises Answers Amid Allegations

By Muhammad Jawad

Imminent Report on Colombo Hospital Death Promises Answers Amid Allegations
Man Sustains Serious Injuries in Mysterious Incident in Manurewa

By Mazhar Abbas

Man Sustains Serious Injuries in Mysterious Incident in Manurewa
Fatal Car Accident on Highway 60: A Community in Mourning

By Bijay Laxmi

Fatal Car Accident on Highway 60: A Community in Mourning
Early Morning Road Accident Closes A635 Manchester Road in Audenshaw

By BNN Correspondents

Early Morning Road Accident Closes A635 Manchester Road in Audenshaw
Latest Headlines
World News
HyugaLife Secures $1 Million Investment to Bolster Product and Tech Infrastructure
1 min
HyugaLife Secures $1 Million Investment to Bolster Product and Tech Infrastructure
Scottish Greens Call for Health Impact Tracking System Amid Climate Crisis
1 min
Scottish Greens Call for Health Impact Tracking System Amid Climate Crisis
Unprecedented Success: Mahoning County Certifies All Primary Ballot Candidates
1 min
Unprecedented Success: Mahoning County Certifies All Primary Ballot Candidates
Ryanair CEO's Controversial Suggestion Stirs Debate on Profiling
1 min
Ryanair CEO's Controversial Suggestion Stirs Debate on Profiling
LaBrae Vikings Triumph Over Windham Bombers in Rescheduled Basketball Match
1 min
LaBrae Vikings Triumph Over Windham Bombers in Rescheduled Basketball Match
Incarnate Word Cardinals Secure Victory Over Our Lady of the Lake Saints
2 mins
Incarnate Word Cardinals Secure Victory Over Our Lady of the Lake Saints
IO Biotech's Phase 2 Trial Takes Off: An Investment Opportunity?
2 mins
IO Biotech's Phase 2 Trial Takes Off: An Investment Opportunity?
2024 Elections: A Turning Point for Global Politics and Independence Movements
2 mins
2024 Elections: A Turning Point for Global Politics and Independence Movements
Kevin Martin Murphy: A Life of Faith, Service, and Love Remembered
2 mins
Kevin Martin Murphy: A Life of Faith, Service, and Love Remembered
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
11 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
16 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
46 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app