FIA Announces Madrid's Return to F1 Calendar; Ferrari Driver's Street Race Ends in Crash

The Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) has confirmed the inclusion of Madrid in the Formula 1 calendar from the 2026 season. The Spanish Grand Prix is all set to feature a 5.74-kilometer circuit with 20 turns, promising an adrenaline-rushing spectacle. However, a Ferrari driver's impromptu race on the streets of Madrid has cast an unexpected shadow over this announcement.

Madrid Returns to F1 Calendar

FIA's decision marks the return of Madrid to the Formula 1 calendar after a long hiatus since 1981. This move has sparked debates about the future of the sport, including the fate of iconic circuits like Suzuka, Spa-Francorchamps, and the Dutch Grand Prix. The decision also poses a threat to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya's status as the home of the Spanish Grand Prix.

Concerns Surrounding the New Circuit

The new circuit has brought along its fair share of concerns. The layout includes a controversial elevated corner passing under a highway bridge. In the name of safety, the pits need to be removable, raising questions about the circuit's practicality and safety standards.

Ferrari Driver's Impromptu Street Race Ends in a Crash

While the city gears up for its F1 return, an incident involving a Ferrari driver has stirred controversy. The driver, under the influence of alcohol, lost control of his Ferrari 488 GTB on La Castellana, a street not included in the new circuit. The car crashed into a tree, causing significant damage. The crash's aftermath was vividly captured and shared on Instagram, showing the extensively damaged supercar with deployed airbags.