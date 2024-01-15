en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Female Worker in Kai Tak Construction Accident: Head Trapped in Lift Platform

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:40 am EST
Female Worker in Kai Tak Construction Accident: Head Trapped in Lift Platform

A chilling incident unfolded at a Kai Tak construction site on Monday afternoon when a female worker’s head became ensnared in a lift platform. The accident took place near the intersection of Shing Fung Road and Shing Kai Road, a hotspot for bustling construction activity. The report of the mishap reached the police around 2 pm, triggering an immediate response.

Swift Medical Intervention

In spite of the traumatic event, the worker remained conscious, exhibiting a remarkable display of human resilience. Paramedics arrived promptly at the scene, navigating the labyrinth of steel and concrete to reach the victim. Their swift intervention ensured that the worker received immediate medical attention, a critical factor in such high-stakes situations.

Transport to Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Following the initial on-site treatment, the worker was transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital. This medical facility, renowned for its high-quality care, is now tasked with aiding the worker’s recovery. The extent of her injuries is presently unknown, but the immediate response and subsequent hospital transfer are hopeful indicators of a positive outcome.

Investigating the Cause

The circumstances leading to the accident remain cloaked in uncertainty. As the dust settles at the site, investigators have swooped in, beginning the arduous task of unraveling the sequence of events that culminated in the accident. Their findings will not only determine the cause but also contribute to preventing such incidents in the future. The Kai Tak construction site, like many others, is a stage where human endurance meets technological might. Ensuring the safety of workers in such environments is paramount.

0
Accidents HongKong
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
13 mins ago
Close Shave for KDF Soldiers as Boat Capsizes in Indian Ocean
Seven soldiers belonging to the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) found themselves in a harrowing situation when their boat, laden with food supplies, capsized in the tempestuous waters of the Indian Ocean. The incident, which bore the potential to escalate into a tragic event, unfolded near Kiwayu Chandani, located in the Kiunga ward of Lamu County.
Close Shave for KDF Soldiers as Boat Capsizes in Indian Ocean
Community Mourns Death of Alistair 'Sid' Mclean in Lancelin Bicycle Accident
32 mins ago
Community Mourns Death of Alistair 'Sid' Mclean in Lancelin Bicycle Accident
Tragic Plane Crash in Texas Claims Lives of Local Surgeon and Two Children
33 mins ago
Tragic Plane Crash in Texas Claims Lives of Local Surgeon and Two Children
Virginia Cave Tragedy: Woman Dies after Falling 100 Feet
20 mins ago
Virginia Cave Tragedy: Woman Dies after Falling 100 Feet
Cyclist's Close Shave with Taxi Ignites Debate on Road Safety
21 mins ago
Cyclist's Close Shave with Taxi Ignites Debate on Road Safety
Waterloo House Damaged by Fire; Red Cross Assists Affected Residents
22 mins ago
Waterloo House Damaged by Fire; Red Cross Assists Affected Residents
Latest Headlines
World News
Nguyen Filip Takes Responsibility for Vietnam's Loss in Asian Cup Showdown
13 seconds
Nguyen Filip Takes Responsibility for Vietnam's Loss in Asian Cup Showdown
Soroti Cricket Academy's Pivotal Tour to Rwanda: An Opportunity to Showcase Talent and Promote Cricket
7 mins
Soroti Cricket Academy's Pivotal Tour to Rwanda: An Opportunity to Showcase Talent and Promote Cricket
Family Conflict in Uganda Turns Violent: Father Assaulted by Children Over Land Sale
7 mins
Family Conflict in Uganda Turns Violent: Father Assaulted by Children Over Land Sale
Baseball Star Seo Geon-chang Returns to Hometown Club Kia Tigers
10 mins
Baseball Star Seo Geon-chang Returns to Hometown Club Kia Tigers
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
10 mins
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
11 mins
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
12 mins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
13 mins
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
14 mins
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
21 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app