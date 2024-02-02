Felicia Mabuza-Suttle Commemorates 30 Years of Democracy in South Africa

On a day marking three decades of democracy in South Africa, veteran television host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle took a nostalgic journey into the past. She shared an old interview with former Boom Shaka members Lebo Mathosa and Thembi Seete on Instagram, harking back to the days of her popular TV show, The Felicia Show.

Revisiting The Felicia Show

Known for its engaging conversations with young artists, The Felicia Show was a platform where talents and stories were celebrated. In her Instagram post, Mabuza-Suttle reminisced about the show and the memorable times she had with her guests, particularly with Mathosa and Seete from Boom Shaka.

Pay Tribute to Lebo Mathosa

The post also paid tribute to the late Lebo Mathosa, a beloved figure in the South African music scene, who tragically passed away in a car accident on October 23, 2006. Mathosa's sudden death at the age of 29 was a shock to many. Witnesses reported minimal visible injuries, making the severity of the accident all the more startling.

Reflecting on South Africa’s Democratic Journey

In her post, Mabuza-Suttle also reflected on the country's significant strides since its first democratic election in April 1994. This reflection mirrored the sentiments expressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who acknowledged the progress South Africa has made over the past 30 years.

Through her nostalgic post, Mabuza-Suttle not only commemorated the lives and talents that graced her show but also marked a momentous occasion in her country's history. The 30th anniversary of South Africa's democracy serves as a reminder of the nation's resilience and a tribute to its progress.