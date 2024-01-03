en English
Accidents

Fayetteville Bridge Indefinitely Closed After Christmas Day Fire

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:38 pm EST
Fayetteville Bridge Indefinitely Closed After Christmas Day Fire

In a dramatic turn of events on Christmas Day in Fayetteville, North Carolina, a fire of significant magnitude wreaked havoc on a downtown bridge, resulting in its indefinite closure, as confirmed by the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The root cause of the fire was the rupture of a 6-inch natural gas line, a mishap which fueled the flames to such an intensity that it deformed the steel beams of the bridge.

Severe Damage to Infrastructure

The intense heat emanating from the flames led to the bending of the steel beams which subsequently caused the deck on the eastbound side of East Russell Street over Blounts Creek to sag. This has necessitated the closure of the bridge near Old Wilmington Road for traffic heading toward Eastern Boulevard. However, the westbound bridge at the same location remains operational.

NCDOT’s Dilemma: Repair or Replace?

In the wake of the fire, the NCDOT is grappling with a difficult decision: whether to repair the damaged bridge or replace it entirely. The enormity of the decision lies in the balance between the cost implications and the urgency to restore the flow of traffic in the affected area.

Impact on Local Traffic and Residents

On the fateful day of the incident, the Fayetteville Fire Department reported one casualty, although no further details about the injured person’s identity or condition have been released. To mitigate the traffic disruption caused by the bridge closure, a detour route has been established via Gillespie Street, the Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway, and Eastern Boulevard. This alternate route aims to assist drivers in navigating the area affected by the bridge closure.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

