Father's Heroic Sacrifice in Tragic Ice Rescue: Remembering Carmel's Kevin Howell

In the early hours of a chilly Friday on January 26, 2024, the serene quietude of Etna Pond in Carmel, Maine, was shattered by a heartbreaking incident. 51-year-old Kevin Howell and his 4-year-old son, out for a morning stroll, fell through the thin ice of the pond, setting in motion an icy rescue attempt that would leave the community in mourning.

A Father's Heroic Act

The incident occurred approximately a third of a mile from the Howell's residence. Despite the intense cold and imminent danger, Howell managed to thrust his son out of the icy waters. He instructed the little boy to run home and alert his mother, thereby ensuring his son's survival. The child, propelled by the urgency of the situation, rushed home to alert his mother.

Attempted Rescue and Tragic Loss

On receiving the distress call from her son, Howell's wife tried to stage a rescue. Armed with an anchor and rope, she ventured onto the precarious ice. Tragically, she too fell through the ice, becoming ensnared in the same deathly trap that had claimed her husband. Responding to the 911 call, Penobscot Sheriff Detective Jordan Norton arrived at the scene, managing to rescue Howell's wife using the rope she had brought.

Search and Closure

Despite his best efforts, Detective Norton could not locate Howell. A search team, comprising six Maine Warden Service divers and one State Police diver, was dispatched. After initiating their search in the afternoon, they located Howell's body about 20 minutes later. Howell, known in the community for his service as Carmel's town manager, had lost his life to the icy depths of Etna Pond. His heroic act of love and selflessness, saving his son in the face of mortal danger, left an indelible mark on the community.