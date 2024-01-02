Father of Three Presumed Drowned at Shark River in Matelot on New Year’s Day

On the first day of the new year, an outing to Shark River in Matelot turned tragic for a family from Poole Valley Trace. The father, 45-year-old auto mechanic Ronil Balkissoon, is presumed to have drowned in a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded before his wife and three children, aged nine to 14.

Unfortunate Mishap at Shark River

According to a police report, the family was enjoying their day by the riverside when around 5 p.m., while standing on a rock in the river, Balkissoon slipped and fell into the water. The strong currents of the river made it difficult for him to keep his head above water, and he submerged, disappearing from sight for approximately five minutes.

Efforts to Save Balkissoon

His wife, witnessing the terrifying episode, immediately sought help from a passerby. The stranger jumped into the river without hesitation and managed to retrieve Balkissoon from the water. Emergency services were soon contacted, and Balkissoon was quickly transported to the Toco Health Facility.

Tragic Ending

Despite the tireless efforts of the attending doctor who attempted resuscitation, Balkissoon could not be revived. He was pronounced dead at the facility, a devastating blow to his family who had just moments ago been enjoying a peaceful day out. His body was subsequently moved to the Sangre Grande Hospital, and an autopsy was scheduled to take place at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.

The Matelot Police Station, under the charge of PC De Silva, continues to investigate the incident, seeking to piece together the details of the tragic mishap that claimed the life of a loving father and husband on New Year’s Day.