Father of Late NYPD Officer James Zadroga Killed in Tragic Accident

Joseph Zadroga, a 76-year-old man from New Jersey, and the father of the late NYPD officer James Zadroga, was tragically killed when he was struck by an SUV in a hospital parking lot in Galloway, New Jersey. Zadroga was standing next to his car when an 82-year-old driver, attempting to park, accelerated unexpectedly, hitting him and trapping him under the vehicle.

Father of Late NYPD Officer, A Hero in His Own Right

James Zadroga, Joseph’s son, died in 2006 from a respiratory condition, a consequence of his exposure at Ground Zero following the September 11 attacks. The James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act of 2010, named in honor of Joseph’s son, provides federal health benefits to first responders who fell ill after the 2001 attacks. Joseph Zadroga, a retired police chief of North Arlington, was known for his relentless fight for this Act, ensuring the sacrifices made by first responders like his son were acknowledged and compensated.

A Tragic End for a Resilient Advocate

On the day of the incident, Zadroga was visiting his wife, who was under medical care in the hospital. He had just left her bedside when the accident occurred. Despite immediate medical attention, Zadroga was declared dead at the hospital.

Investigation Underway, Community Mourns Loss

The Galloway Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit is actively investigating the crash. No charges have been filed against the driver at the time of the report. The 9/11 community and advocates, including John Feal, leader of the FealGood Foundation, have expressed their sorrow and extended their condolences to the Zadroga family. Joseph Zadroga’s loss is a significant one, given his tireless advocacy and contribution to the welfare of 9/11 first responders.