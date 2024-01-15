en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Father and Son Rescued from Icy Ocean Waters Near Pacifica

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:50 am EST
Father and Son Rescued from Icy Ocean Waters Near Pacifica

A father and his young son, found in distress in the icy ocean waters near Pacifica, California, were rescued by a team of swimmers on a Sunday afternoon. The North County Fire Authority, together with several other agencies, answered distress calls at approximately 12:32 p.m. from an area north of Mori Point, a picturesque spot in California.

Swift Rescue Operation

The rescue team carried out their mission west of the Sharp Park Golf Course, successfully retrieving the pair from the chilly ocean waters. Upon reaching the shore, both father and son received immediate medical attention before being transported to San Francisco General Hospital. The incident, which took about an hour and a half to resolve, saw no other injuries reported.

Expected Full Recovery

Despite the ordeal, both father and son are expected to make a complete recovery. The successful rescue operation serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of ocean currents and low temperatures, which can rapidly lead to swimmer fatigue.

Coastline’s Tragic History

Regrettably, this coastline has a history of similar incidents, some ending in tragedy. In November, a 54-year-old man was swept out to sea at Martin’s Beach. His granddaughter was rescued, but tragically, the 5-year-old girl later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. This incident underscores the dangerous conditions that can prevail in ocean waters, highlighting the importance of exercising caution when swimming or participating in activities near the sea.

0
Accidents Safety United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
4 mins ago
Kano State Incident: Phone Theft Attempt Ends in Tragic Accident
In a dramatic series of events in Kano State, a felonious act swiftly met its end on Zoo Road when a man, attempting to purloin a woman’s phone, was struck by an oncoming vehicle. This incident, confirmed by the official representative of the Kano State Police Command, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, has cast a spotlight on
Kano State Incident: Phone Theft Attempt Ends in Tragic Accident
Illegal Street Race Turns Deadly: A Case of Reckless Driving in Rowley Regis
19 mins ago
Illegal Street Race Turns Deadly: A Case of Reckless Driving in Rowley Regis
Man Impaled by Iron Rod in Severe Construction Site Accident
19 mins ago
Man Impaled by Iron Rod in Severe Construction Site Accident
Small Plane Crashes into Half Moon Bay: A Multi-Agency Search Operation Underway
10 mins ago
Small Plane Crashes into Half Moon Bay: A Multi-Agency Search Operation Underway
Decrease in Road Accidents and Fatalities in Edo State, Nigeria
13 mins ago
Decrease in Road Accidents and Fatalities in Edo State, Nigeria
Tragic House Fire Claims Life of Elderly Man in County Waterford
15 mins ago
Tragic House Fire Claims Life of Elderly Man in County Waterford
Latest Headlines
World News
Amazon Sale 2024: Top-Brand Water Purifiers at Up to 50% Off
2 mins
Amazon Sale 2024: Top-Brand Water Purifiers at Up to 50% Off
Australian Open 2024: Uncomfortable Seating Arrangement for Judds
3 mins
Australian Open 2024: Uncomfortable Seating Arrangement for Judds
Hairdresser and Auto Electrician Fined in Illegal Abortion Case
4 mins
Hairdresser and Auto Electrician Fined in Illegal Abortion Case
Ex-Everbright Chief Tang Shuangning Arrested Amid Anti-Corruption Drive
4 mins
Ex-Everbright Chief Tang Shuangning Arrested Amid Anti-Corruption Drive
Psychologist Merve Ramazan Sheds Light on Emotional Changes During Pregnancy
4 mins
Psychologist Merve Ramazan Sheds Light on Emotional Changes During Pregnancy
Taiwan Accuses Beijing of 'Diplomatic Repression' Following Nauru Fallout
4 mins
Taiwan Accuses Beijing of 'Diplomatic Repression' Following Nauru Fallout
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
4 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Australian Open: Medvedev Advances, Atmane Retires, Tsitsipas Triumphs
4 mins
Australian Open: Medvedev Advances, Atmane Retires, Tsitsipas Triumphs
Celtic's Adam Montgomery Set for Second Loan Move Amidst Widespread Interest
4 mins
Celtic's Adam Montgomery Set for Second Loan Move Amidst Widespread Interest
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
4 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app