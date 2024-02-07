Father and Daughter's Narrow Escape in Cow Crash Near Knockhill Racing Circuit

On a recent Tuesday evening, a startling car accident unfolded on the A823 near Knockhill Racing Circuit in Fife, marking a chilling reminder of the inherent dangers lurking on rural roads. The accident involved a wandering cow that made a tragic entry through the windscreen of a moving car, shocking its occupants and causing significant distress.

Unexpected Encounter with a Cow

At the wheel was Stuart Gibson, 54, a local resident, accompanied by his 13-year-old daughter, Cody Gibson. The incident occurred around 6.25 pm, a time when visibility was compromised by the setting sun and glaring headlights of oncoming traffic. Stuart was momentarily dazzled by the lights of an approaching vehicle, leaving him with a split second to react to the cow's sudden appearance. Unable to swerve or brake in time, the car collided with the cow, which then crashed through the windscreen.

Surviving a Terrifying Ordeal

The force of the impact propelled the large animal onto the car's roof, from where it eventually rolled off, coming to a rest behind the vehicle. The incident left both Stuart and Cody Gibson visibly shaken but alive. They were promptly taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for medical evaluation. Cody, treated for minor cuts, underwent a CT scan that thankfully returned clear results. Both father and daughter were discharged around 2 am, slightly bruised but profoundly grateful to have survived the ordeal with no serious injuries.

Aftermath of the Accident

Unfortunately, the cow involved in the crash did not survive the impact. In the aftermath of the accident, Police Scotland conducted a thorough investigation and later confirmed that no further action would be taken regarding the crash. The tragic incident underscores the potential hazards that can occur on rural roads, especially at night, and serves as a stark reminder for drivers to exercise extreme caution when navigating such routes.