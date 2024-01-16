Fatal Vehicle Collision in Salina Claims Life of Baldwinsville Man

In a tragic turn of events, a two-vehicle collision in Salina, New York, resulted in the death of a 71-year-old man, Harold Williams, from Baldwinsville. The incident occurred on January 15, around 2:49 p.m., at the intersection of Buckley Road and Lorian Drive.

Unfortunate Collision

Williams was exiting a medical office parking lot at 6846 Buckley Road in his 2014 Chevrolet. In an attempt to turn south onto Buckley Road, he inadvertently entered the path of a 2005 Honda driven by a 34-year-old man, Sean Leach, from Camillus. The collision led to Williams' vehicle being pushed off the road and crashing into a street sign. Simultaneously, the Honda veered off the road, smashing into landscaping rocks at 157 Lorian Drive.

Aftermath of the Crash

Following the accident, Williams was rushed to Upstate University Hospital. Unfortunately, he later passed away due to a medical event related to the accident. An autopsy is scheduled to validate the official cause of death. Pamela Williams, 63, a passenger in Harold Williams' car, was also taken to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigation and Witness Accounts

The 34-year-old driver from Camillus escaped the crash unscathed. However, a 6-year-old child in his vehicle was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Eyewitness reports corroborated that Williams had pulled out in front of the Honda, causing the accident. Despite the circumstances, no criminal charges or tickets will be pressed against the surviving driver. The investigation continues as authorities work to piece together the specifics of this tragic event.