Fatal Two-Car Collision in East Ayrshire: Police Appeal for Witnesses

In a tragic turn of events, 24-year-old Kayla Wilson lost her life in a two-car collision in East Ayrshire. The deadly accident transpired on the B7038 Ayr Road in Kilmarnock around 09:35 on Monday, December 18.

Details of the Fatal Collision

Wilson was at the wheel of a red Vauxhall Corsa when it collided with a blue Audi Q2. The impact was devastating, leading to her instant demise at the scene of the accident. The crash was not without other victims. The Audi was driven by a 67-year-old woman, and it carried a 64-year-old female passenger. Both of them sustained injuries in the collision and were promptly transported to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for immediate medical attention.

Appeal for Witnesses

In the quest for justice and a thorough investigation, the police have made a public appeal. They are urging witnesses who saw the accident happen or anyone who noticed the vehicles beforehand to step forward. The information provided by these witnesses could prove crucial in shedding light on the circumstances surrounding this tragic event and aid immensely in the investigation process.

