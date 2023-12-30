en English
Accidents

Fatal Two-Car Collision in East Ayrshire: Police Appeal for Witnesses

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:18 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:31 pm EST
Fatal Two-Car Collision in East Ayrshire: Police Appeal for Witnesses

In a tragic turn of events, 24-year-old Kayla Wilson lost her life in a two-car collision in East Ayrshire. The deadly accident transpired on the B7038 Ayr Road in Kilmarnock around 09:35 on Monday, December 18.

Details of the Fatal Collision

Wilson was at the wheel of a red Vauxhall Corsa when it collided with a blue Audi Q2. The impact was devastating, leading to her instant demise at the scene of the accident. The crash was not without other victims. The Audi was driven by a 67-year-old woman, and it carried a 64-year-old female passenger. Both of them sustained injuries in the collision and were promptly transported to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for immediate medical attention.

Appeal for Witnesses

In the quest for justice and a thorough investigation, the police have made a public appeal. They are urging witnesses who saw the accident happen or anyone who noticed the vehicles beforehand to step forward. The information provided by these witnesses could prove crucial in shedding light on the circumstances surrounding this tragic event and aid immensely in the investigation process.

Disclaimer on BBC’s Beta Site

While the news of the accident is being widely reported, users accessing information through the BBC’s Beta Site are urged to exercise caution. The site is provided ‘as is’ and may contain bugs or errors. The users are reminded that any use of the Beta Site is solely at their own risk. Furthermore, in any conflict of terms, the Beta Site’s terms are likely to prevail over the BBC’s standard Terms of Use.

Accidents Social United Kingdom
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

