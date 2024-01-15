en English
Accidents

Fatal Traffic Accident in Cayo District: One Dead, Three Injured

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:42 pm EST
In a tragic turn of events on a Saturday night in Cotton Tree village, Cayo District, a fatal traffic accident claimed the life of 48-year-old Ana Rivera and inflicted injuries upon three others. The incident, which took place around 8:45 p.m., stands as a grim reminder of the perils that can unfold on the road, even during routine travels.

A Collision Marked by Fatality

The episode unfolded on the George Price Highway, between miles 45 and 46, when a black Lincoln Navigator carrying Rivera as a passenger was engaged in a head-on collision. The driver, 51-year-old Jose Aguilar, was in the midst of changing lanes to evade an oncoming red pickup truck. Despite his efforts, the imminent disaster was not averted.

The Unexpected Swerve

The red pickup truck, driven by 31-year-old Jerson Alcantara and accompanied by 27-year-old passenger Tania Duran, swerved into Aguilar’s lane. This sudden move triggered the fatal crash, illustrating how split-second decisions on the road can lead to dire consequences.

Victims Caught in the Carnage

The collision resulted in severe head and body injuries for Rivera, to which she tragically succumbed. Aguilar was left with injuries to his face, chest, and elbow, while Alcantara bore the brunt of leg injuries and chest pain. Duran, too, did not escape the ordeal unscathed, sustaining a broken ankle and abdominal pain. The victims’ afflictions serve as a stark testament to the destructive power of such accidents.

As the community grapples with this tragedy, police investigations into the crash continue, underscoring the need for caution, vigilance, and adherence to traffic rules while navigating our roads.

Accidents Belize
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

