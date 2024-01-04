en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Fatal Traffic Accident During Police Response in Grand Chute: An External Investigation Underway

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:24 pm EST
Fatal Traffic Accident During Police Response in Grand Chute: An External Investigation Underway

An incident that unfolded on the streets of Grand Chute, Wisconsin, on a Wednesday afternoon has led to a fatality, casting a somber shadow over the town. A routine police response culminated in a tragic traffic accident, which took place around 2:10 p.m. on the 3000 block of West Wisconsin Avenue, in proximity to Fleet Farm.

Grand Chute Police Department’s Involvement

The Grand Chute Police Department, responding to a call in the vicinity, was inadvertently involved in the crash. The aftermath was grave, resulting in the loss of one life. Officer Dylan Davis, representing the Grand Chute Police Department, confirmed the fatality. However, the specifics surrounding the incident remain hazy, with Davis refraining from providing a detailed account at this juncture.

External Investigation Underway

As per Wisconsin’s state law, any death occurring in connection with a law enforcement operation mandates an external investigation. Consequently, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation have assumed control over the investigation.

The Unanswered Questions

The identity of the deceased and the chain of events leading up to the crash are yet to be disclosed. The Grand Chute Police Department has requested the public to avoid the area of N. Bluemound Drive between W. College Avenue and W. Highview Drive until the investigation is complete. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the unpredictability that can accompany any day on the job for law enforcement agents.

0
Accidents United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
4 mins ago
Mystery of White Substance in Vancouver's Stanley Park Resolved as Marking Chalk
In an unexpected turn of events in Vancouver, resident Laurie MacKenzie stumbled upon multiple piles of an unfamiliar white substance while taking a stroll around Lost Lagoon in Stanley Park. Worried about the potential threat to public safety, MacKenzie promptly reported the incident to the City of Vancouver by dialing 311. She also took the
Mystery of White Substance in Vancouver's Stanley Park Resolved as Marking Chalk
Loveland Police Ruled Out Criminal Act in Fatal Fire
18 mins ago
Loveland Police Ruled Out Criminal Act in Fatal Fire
Ethan's Law: Turning Personal Tragedy into Nationwide Change
18 mins ago
Ethan's Law: Turning Personal Tragedy into Nationwide Change
Highway Rescue Operation: 80 Chickens Saved After Trailer Accident
4 mins ago
Highway Rescue Operation: 80 Chickens Saved After Trailer Accident
Fatal Collision on Highway 10 Claims Two Lives
6 mins ago
Fatal Collision on Highway 10 Claims Two Lives
Veteran Sheriff's Deputy Injured in Traffic Stop, Highlights Importance of 'Move Over' Law
9 mins ago
Veteran Sheriff's Deputy Injured in Traffic Stop, Highlights Importance of 'Move Over' Law
Latest Headlines
World News
Jerod Mayo Responds to Reports: Reflections and Insights on the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast
22 seconds
Jerod Mayo Responds to Reports: Reflections and Insights on the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast
From Home Workouts to 50 Pounds Down: Sophia's Inspiring Fitness Journey
58 seconds
From Home Workouts to 50 Pounds Down: Sophia's Inspiring Fitness Journey
Sam Townend KC Assumes Chairmanship of Bar Council Amidst Impending UK Election
1 min
Sam Townend KC Assumes Chairmanship of Bar Council Amidst Impending UK Election
Activate: The Interactive Gaming Facility Revolutionizing Fitness
2 mins
Activate: The Interactive Gaming Facility Revolutionizing Fitness
Erie City Council Seat Vacancy: A Community Divided
2 mins
Erie City Council Seat Vacancy: A Community Divided
Unraveling the Intricacies of UK Coalition Government: Insights from the Political Currency Podcast
2 mins
Unraveling the Intricacies of UK Coalition Government: Insights from the Political Currency Podcast
NFL Milestones: 49ers' Remarkable Achievement and Chiefs' Division Dominance
2 mins
NFL Milestones: 49ers' Remarkable Achievement and Chiefs' Division Dominance
Gordon Hayward Trade Speculations: A Shift in the NBA Landscape
2 mins
Gordon Hayward Trade Speculations: A Shift in the NBA Landscape
Thatcher's Single European Act and Its Lasting Impact on Britain's Relationship with the EU
2 mins
Thatcher's Single European Act and Its Lasting Impact on Britain's Relationship with the EU
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app