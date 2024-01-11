Fatal Tractor-Trailer Collision on I-87 Claims the Life of New Jersey Truck Driver

In the early hours of January 10, a tragic event unfolded on Interstate 87 in Orange County, New York. A fatal collision between two tractor-trailers claimed the life of a 42-year-old New Jersey truck driver named Jose L. Payano. The accident, which occurred between Exit 17 in Newburgh and Exit 16 in Harriman, happened at approximately 12:10 a.m., triggering a southbound traffic diversion that lasted for several hours.

Details of the Tragic Collision

The unfortunate incident involved a Peterbilt tractor-trailer driven by a 30-year-old man from Albany. The man, later identified as Sean M. Haley, was driving his truck when he sideswiped a Volvo bobtail tractor that was parked on the right shoulder of the highway. At the time of the accident, Payano was outside his vehicle for reasons yet to be determined.

After the Albany driver's tractor-trailer struck Payano, it rolled over, blocking all southbound lanes of the highway. The impact was fatal for Payano, who succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aftermath and Investigation

The driver of the Peterbilt tractor-trailer, Haley, was transported to Garnett Medical Center following the accident. His injuries were reported as non-life-threatening, and he received a ticket for his role in the crash. The southbound traffic on Interstate 87 was rerouted in Newburgh for several hours as crews tirelessly worked on accident reconstruction, vehicle recovery, and cleanup operations.

The tragic incident is a stark reminder of the potential dangers faced by truck drivers on the road. It also raises questions about safety measures and protocols in place for both moving and stationary vehicles on highways. As investigations continue, more light will be shed on the circumstances leading up to this fatal crash.